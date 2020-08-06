Vermont’s 2020 primary election is here.
Voters who haven’t already cast early ballots will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 11 to pick candidates for the general election Nov. 3
Here’s a look at who is running for statewide office, plus a primer of local candidates who don’t face contested races on Tuesday but will in November.
Representative to Congress
Incumbent Peter Welch, D-Norwich, faces a challenge from Ralph “Carcajou” Corbo of Wallingford for the Democratic nomination.
A total of four Republicans are running for their party’s nomination: Miriam Berry of Essex, Jimmy Rodriguez of Montpelier, Justin Tuthill of Pomfret and Anya Tynio of Charleston.
A pair of Progressives, Chris Brimmer of Ryegate and Cris Ericson of Chester, are also running.
Governor
Incumbent Republican Phil Scott has a slew of challengers, four in all, from his own party. Douglas Cavett of Milton, John Klar of Brookfield, Bernard Peters of Irasburg and Emily Peyton of Putney are all seeking to unseat Vermont’s two-term sitting governor.
In the Democratic primary a pair of political heavyweights face off. Current Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman of Hinesburg and former Vermont Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe of Norwich are both seeking their party’s nomination. Pat Winburn of Bennington and Corbo, who filed to run for several statewide offices, are also on the ticket.
Chris Ericson is running against Newbury resident Boots Wardinski on the Progressive ticket.
Lieutenant governor
With incumbent David Zuckerman moving up a weight class to run for governor a total of 10 candidates filed to run for the office.
On the Democratic ticket, candidates are Chittenden County Senator Tim Ashe, the current President pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, Assistant Attorney General Molly Gray, Chittenden County Senator Debbie Ingram and activist Brenda Siegel. Ashe and Gray live in Burlington, Ingram is from Williston and Siegel from Newfane.
The five candidates in the Republican primary are Dana Colson Jr. of Sharon, Meg Hansen of Manchester, Jim Hogue of Calais, former gubernatorial candidate Scott Milne of Pomfret and Dwayne Tucker of Barre Town.
Chris Ericson is the Progressive candidate for the office.
State treasurer
Incumbent Beth Pearce of Barre is unopposed for the Democratic nomination; Carolyn Whitney Branagan of Georgia is unopposed for the Republicans and Chris Ericson is unopposed for the Progressives.
Secretary of state
Democratic incumbent Jim Condos of Montpelier is unopposed. H. Brooke Paige of Washington seeks the Republican nomination, while Chris Ericson is the Progressive candidate.
State auditor
Incumbent Doug Hoffer of Burlington faces a challenge from Dorset native Linda Joy Sullivan for the Democratic nomination. Progressive Chris Ericson is running in this race as well.
Attorney general
Incumbent TJ Donovan of South Burlington is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
A pair of Republicans, H. Brooke Paige and Emily Peyton, are both running. Chris Ericson is seeking the Progressive nomination.
Local rundown
One of the only contested local races next Tuesday can be found just outside Lamoille County, in the Orleans-Caledonia district of the Vermont House of Representatives. There, four Republicans are seeking two nominations for their party in the district; a pair of Democrats await them in the general election.
Here’s a rundown of that race, plus the uncontested races in Lamoille County.
• Orleans-Caledonia: The four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for the two-member district, which includes Craftsbury and Greensboro, are Tabitha Armstrong of Glover, Frank Huard of Craftsbury, incumbent Vicki Strong of Albany and Jeannine Young of Craftsbury. A pair of Democrats from Craftsbury, John Elwell and Katherine Sims, await the winners of the Republican primary.
Democratic incumbent Sam Young of Glover chose not to seek reelection.
• Lamoille County state senator: No candidate of any party has filed to run against incumbent Rich Westman, R-Cambridge.
• Lamoille-1: Democratic challenger Jo Sabel Courtney has filed to run against incumbent Republican Heidi Schuermann, who has held the seat for over a decade, in the general election. Both candidates are from Stowe, the only town in the district.
• Lamoille-2: A total of four candidates have filed to run for office in the two-member district that contains Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott. Incumbent Dan Noyes of Wolcott and newcomer Kate Donnally of Hyde Park are running as Democrats while Richard Bailey of Hyde Park and Shayne Spence of Johnson are running as Republicans.
• Lamoille-3: Incumbent Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, faces a challenge from Ferron Wambold, R-Cambridge, come November in the two-town district.
• Lamoille-Washington: Incum-bents Dave Yacovone of Morristown and Avram Patt of Worcester, both Democrats, are being challenged by Republicans Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia, both of Morristown. The two-person district includes Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester.
• Orleans-Lamoille: No candidate of any party has filed to run against incumbent Republican Mark Higley; the district includes Eden as well as several Orleans County towns.
