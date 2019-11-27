Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.