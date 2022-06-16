Vermont utilities are reminding customers that help is available for those struggling to pay existing and past bills. Vermonters financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for two grant programs for renters and homeowners to help with overdue utility bills. Customers may be eligible for tens of thousands of dollars through these programs, and should apply now before money runs out:
The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides federal grant money for qualified renters to help pay past due and ongoing utility bills and rent. Learn more and apply at vtutilityhelp.com or call 833-488-3727.
The Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program provides federal grant money for qualified homeowners to help pay up to $30,000 of past due utility bills, mortgage and association fees. Learn more and apply at vermonthap.vhfa.org or call 833-221-4208.
Customers who have past due arrearages are encouraged to apply through for one of the programs or contact their utility directly to set up a payment plan. Contact information is available at each of the utilities’ websites:
• Vermont Electric Co-Op, vermontelectric.coop
• Washington Electric Co-Op, washingtonelectric.coop
• Burlington Electric Department, burlingtonelectric.com
• VGS, vgsvt.com
• Green Mountain Power, greenmountainpower.com
Utility not listed? Visit vppsa.com for utility contact information.
