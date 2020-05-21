Farmers Karin Bellemare and Jon Wagner faced a crossroads when COVID-19 shuttered their usual food stand haunts.
In an average year, farmers market sales would account for a solid chunk of money for their 6-year-old Bear Roots Farm in Barre. They’d need to make up for it.
So the couple decided to expand their farm’s CSA program. Community supported agriculture programs are subscription models that send food directly to consumers.
The result: 92 members signed on for the farm’s spring subscription, which normally draws 50 or 60 people max, Bellemare said. And 165 people have joined the summer version, up from 110 last year.
