The House voted 89-58 to pass a paid family leave bill, H.107, which is a compromise with the Senate.

It heads straight to the governor’s desk, where it faces a likely veto.

Under the paid family leave program, Vermonters would be able to take up to 12 weeks off work to care for a newborn child, and eight weeks to care for an ailing family member.

A group of Progressives and Democrats withdrew their support for the bill because it didn’t go far enough, and a key question is whether they will change their positions in a vote on overriding a veto.

Read more at VTDigger.org (House passes paid leave program, but falls short of support to survive veto)

