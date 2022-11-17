As of November, Vermonters can sign up for or change their health and dental plans for 2023. Thanks to a new law that extends financial help through 2025, Vermonters can get lower-cost health plans that cover preventive care like mental health services and annual check-ups.
This year increased financial help is available through the federal government and more Vermonters who have access to employer health insurance can get this help through the marketplace.
“Vermont has one of the lowest uninsured rates in the country,” said Andrea De La Bruere, commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access.
It is best to sign up by Thursday, Dec. 15. Coverage will begin on Feb. 1 for people who enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15.
To sign up, first create an account. Potential enrollees will be screened to see if they are eligible for subsidies to help pay for a health plan. The easy-to-use plan comparison tool for 2023 health plans is designed to help Vermonters choose a plan to best meet their financial and medical needs.
Learn more at vermonthealthconnect.gov, or calling customer support at 855-899-9600.
