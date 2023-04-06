The federal government has reclassified the northern long-eared bat in Vermont from threatened to endangered, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In Vermont, the northern-long eared bat received a state endangered status in 2011 due to rapid declines in the bat’s numbers caused by the deadly fungal disease white-nose syndrome.
The bat received federal threatened status in 2015 after the disease had spread throughout the Northeast, but not the entire range of the species.
Following white-nose syndrome’s expansion across North America, the northern long-eared bat has experienced similarly dramatic population declines throughout most of its range. In Vermont, this once-common species of mature forest habitats has declined by 98 percent in the underground hibernation sites where it overwinters.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and its partners have been tracking the state’s northern long-eared bat population and implementing protections like the 2011 state endangered designation. Because of this advance effort, the reclassification to federal endangered status is not expected to have major impacts on Vermont landowners, land managers or developers.
“The federal reclassification will mobilize additional resources for northern long-eared bat conservation and recovery,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s mammal biologist Alyssa Bennett said. “Vermonters have already done substantial conservation work for this species, placing us ahead of the curve. We are in a good position to protect high quality northern long-eared bat habitat where surviving bats occur, and to manage our forests with this and other wildlife species in mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.