Chittenden County’s newest legislators are settling in and have been given their committee assignments as the 2023 legislative session convenes.
Freshman legislators last week stepped into their new roles amid a record turnover in both the House and Senate. Wednesday morning’s fully in-person session was the first since the pandemic began and forced lawmakers to work from home.
“It was a really fun, exciting week — there’s so much passion, energy and enthusiasm in this group and everyone is ready to get to work,” Chea Waters Evans, the newest House representative from Chittenden-5 representing Charlotte and Hinesburg, said.
Evans is one of a slew of new House reps from Chittenden County communities to join the Legislature, including Phil Pouech, the Hinesburg Selectboard member now representing Hinesburg in Chittenden-4; Kate Lalley, a Shelburne Selectboard member now representing Shelburne in Chittenden-6; and Noah Hyman, Emilie Krasnow, Kate Nugent and Brian Minier representing South Burlington in Chittenden districts 8, 9, 10 and 11, respectively.
“This is my first session, so it is all new to me, but I am enjoying the steep learning curve,” Pouech said. “I have also quickly learned how busy this time will be for me. There is a lot of information to digest, many meetings that are held at night and on weekends, and we have many important issues to address for our state by the end of the session in May.”
Pouech and Lalley were both appointed to the House Committee on Transportation Commitee, which “combines jurisdiction over policy and revenue sources,” Lalley said.
“After K-12 education and health care, transportation is the third largest government expenditure category,” she added.
Pouech said he hopes to work toward electrifying the transportation system to address climate change.
“Transportation is critical in our rural state, and we need a well-functioning and inclusive system for our families and businesses to succeed,” he said. “Transportation accounts for a large portion of greenhouse gas emissions, and our reliance on high-cost fossil fuels unjustly impacts those with limited incomes. Changing our transportation system through electrification and providing alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles, is necessary for Vermont to meet our climate and affordability goals and ensure everyone gets where they need to go.”
Evans and Nugent were both assigned to the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs, whose first order of business, Evans said, will be to work on a bill to extend laws created during the pandemic to allow municipalities to conduct town meeting and informational meetings remotely, as well as provide the option for Australian ballot should a town or city decide to do so.
“I feel terrific about it,” Evans said of her committee assignment. “It fits in well with my knowledge and experience with open meeting laws, the relationship between state and local government and elections, but it also handles things I don’t know much about like public safety, military issues and liquor and lottery. But I’m really excited to learn all about it.”
Krasnow, the freshman representative from South Burlington was assigned to the House Committee on General and Housing, which works in various matters including housing, labor relations and all matters relating to subjects for which there is no other appropriate committee, she said.
“Housing, and more specifically affordable housing, is critical to the health of our community and state. It’s inextricably linked to our local economy, moving Vermonters out of poverty, the physical health and welfare of families, and addressing climate change. This is why this committee is so important to me,” she said. “For the past decade I have worked with affordable housing groups and organized alongside legislative leaders, and currently serve on South Burlington’s Housing Trust Committee. I am excited to bring that experience and passion to Montpelier.”
Brian Minier, meanwhile, was assigned to the education committee where, he says, he will draw on his experience as a South Burlington School Board member.
Noah Hyman was placed on the House Committee on Human Services, which considers matters relating to human services, public health and social and economic security. Their first order of business, he said, is to begin with a review of last biennium’s work and, following that, they will be meeting with the different departments under their scope and getting an overview.
“I am very excited to get started as there is so much important work that needs to be done,” he said.
South Burlington’s representatives will serve alongside Rep. Martin LaLonde, the only incumbent from South Burlington to return to the Statehouse. LaLonde serves as the chair of both the Legislative Committee on Judicial Rules, and the House Committee on Judiciary.
Hyman will be working with Shelburne Rep. Jessica Brumsted, a longtime representative of Shelburne, who last week was named vice chair of the human services committee.
She said that the committee will “spend the early part of the session addressing access to quality child care while assuring that it is affordable and build on the work begun in the last legislative session” and will “work on assuring human service supports for our homeless population so that when there is long term housing available, they have the tools and supports needed to be successful in our communities.”
“With more than 50 new members and significant turnover among committee chairs this session will be marked by change and opportunity,” she said. “The Legislature will be tackling some tough issues this year — child care, paid family and medical leave insurance, housing, workforce development, universal access to broadband services, gun safety measures and climate action. The era of federal stimulus for Covid recovery is ending so we will need to work creatively to address our challenges and fund our programs in a fiscally responsible and sustainable way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.