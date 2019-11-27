Rusty Gregory, CEO of Sugarbush Resort’s new parent company, knew his audience was worried that corporate ownership would change the nature of the ski area that drives their local economy.
So Gregory gave out his cellphone number from the stage, first to dozens of employees who attended a meeting to hear from Alterra Mountain Co. executives, and then to more than 200 residents who gathered last week for a similar presentation.
Gregory said he hopes people will call him to let him know what Alterra is getting right as it assumes ownership of the resort, and what it was getting wrong.
“This is a place heading in a great direction already,” said Gregory, flanked by other executives at a meeting room at the Warren resort. He promised that the Sugarbush faithful would see barely any changes, especially in the first year. “Our first goal is to not do any damage to that.”
