In the first five months of 2021, state legislators sent dozens of bills to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk, and he signed all but a handful into law.
Many of those new laws take effect this Thursday, the start of the new fiscal year. That includes the $7.32 billion state budget, which is harnessing a windfall of federal money to invest millions of dollars into broadband expansion, climate change measures, affordable housing and more.
Here is a rundown on some of the other laws taking effect July 1.
Sexual consent laws
Legislators passed a bill this spring that strengthens and clarifies Vermont’s laws on sexual consent.
Act 68 states that people who are physically incapable of resisting, or mentally incapable of understanding or making a decision about a sexual act, cannot consent. Nor can people who are asleep, unconscious or substantially impaired by drugs or alcohol legally consent to sexual activity.
In addition, the legislation establishes an Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council, which will lead “a coordinated response to campus sexual harm across institutions of higher learning in Vermont.”
Under the new law, the Department of Public Safety will be required to regularly provide data to the Legislature about cases of sexual violence that have been reported to Vermont law enforcement officials and are moving through the court system.
Health disparities
Act 33 establishes a Health Equity Advisory Commission to address health disparities in Vermont, particularly among people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities.
The commission will review the “impact of current and emerging state policies, procedures, practices, laws and rules” on members of these communities, according to a summary of the bill. It will also advise the Legislature on “efforts to improve cultural competency, cultural humility and antiracism in the health care system.”
The commission will provide guidance on the development of a permanent Office of Health Equity, which will be established no later than Jan. 1, 2023.
Alcohol to go
At the beginning of the pandemic, Scott signed an executive order allowing businesses to sell alcohol curbside and deliver it to customers at home. Act 70, which Scott signed into law this month, will allow that practice to continue for two more years.
By 2023, Vermont’s Department of Liquor and Lottery will report to the Legislature on curbside sales and home delivery of alcohol.
Lower property taxes
Property taxes are expected to go down slightly in the fiscal year that starts Thursday, thanks to a $20 million surplus in the state education fund and lower-than-expected education spending.
In setting tax policy for the upcoming year, policymakers lowered the statewide property tax rate for education by 1.5 cents from this year’s level.
The average homestead property tax rate will be $1.52 per $100 in property value — $1,520 per $100,000 of property value. However, about two-thirds of Vermont taxpayers pay the education tax based on their income, rather than their property value.
Read more at VTDigger.org (New state laws on sexual consent, health care and alcohol sales take effect July 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.