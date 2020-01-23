The Vermont Commission on Women, a state agency that works to advance opportunities for girls and women, has been around for 55 years.
In that time, “we have never once had a moment where we weren’t trying to close that dang wage gap,” said Cary Brown, the director of the agency.
But the Commission on Women and its partners have high hopes for a new report resulting from a four-year-old partnership. They hope the effort, called Change the Story, will help describe the underlying reasons women continue to take home less money than men.
White women in the U.S. earn 22 percent less than white men do. For Hispanic women, the gap is 46 percent. Women are disproportionately likely to make less than $11 an hour, according to the report.
