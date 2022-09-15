Vermonters will be able to receive newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots designed to be a match for the BA.5 Omicron variant currently affecting most people.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of the new boosters.
Health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said these boosters come at just the right time.
“As the weather cools, we start spending more time inside — and that is when we see increases in cases of respiratory viruses like colds and flu, and now COVID-19,” said Levine. “This fast-evolving virus continues to demand our attention, and I am pleased we now have an updated vaccine that targets the variants we see circulating in Vermont.”
There are two types of the new boosters, which are known as bivalent — meaning they cover both the original SARS-CoV2 virus and the more recent Omicron (BA.5) variant. The Pfizer booster is for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for those 18 years of age and older.
To receive either of the new boosters, people must have completed the primary vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). Individuals who have recently received Novavax are not yet eligible for any booster at this time.
For information, visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
Flu shots will also be available at many of the clinics, except for the high dose vaccine for older individuals. People can go to a pharmacy or contact their provider for the high dose flu vaccine.
As the new booster shot becomes more widely available over the next few weeks, Vermonters will be able to get it from their provider, a pharmacy or wherever they would normally get vaccinated.
The health department preordered approximately 17,000 doses of the bivalent boosters.
Levine said that while the vaccines don’t necessarily prevent people from getting the virus, it will reduce the likelihood of serious illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.