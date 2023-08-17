Mosquitoes collected in Alburgh and Vergennes in late July have tested positive for West Nile virus at the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory.
So far this season, 824 mosquito pools — groups of up to 50 mosquitoes of the same species collected from the same site — have been tested. These are the first detections of West Nile virus in Vermont this year, and there have been no reported human or animal cases of the virus disease this year.
The last confirmed human case was in 2021.
West Nile is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Historically, the virus has been found in all counties of Vermont from June through October, but the risk is highest in late summer and early autumn. Most people who are infected do not have any symptoms. Some people will have fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
While far less common, few people infected will develop serious illnesses, such as encephalitis. People age 60 and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk for serious illness.
Since 2002, there have been 17 human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont. There have been no human cases of the more deadly eastern equine encephalitis since 2012.
“We expect to find West Nile virus in mosquito pools during the summer months,” state public health veterinarian Natalie Kwit said. “Fortunately, most people infected will never have symptoms, and cases of West Nile virus have been rare in Vermont. The best protection is to take simple measures to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites.”
The health department offers these tips to prevent mosquito bites:
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.
• Limit your time outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more likely to bite.
• Use insect repellent labelled as effective against mosquitoes. The EPA has a tool to help find the right repellent for you. These can also protect you from tick bites.
• Get rid of standing water in places like gutters, tires, play pools, flowerpots and bird baths.
• Mosquitoes breed in water that has been standing more than four days.
• Cover strollers and outdoor playpens with mosquito netting.
• Fix holes in screens and make sure they are tightly attached to doors and windows.
Horse owners should consult with their veterinarians and make sure their animals are up to date on vaccinations for this and other diseases spread by infected insects or ticks.
More at healthvermont.gov/mosquito.
