Morrisville Water & Light has lifted its Do Not Drink order for municipal drinking water customers.
Customers are still advised to boil their water before drinking it or using it for cooking or food preparation, washing dishes and brushing their teeth, and utility general manager Scott Johnstone said it could take days before the boil notice is also lifted.
“We need to get through a series of five negative tests,” Johnstone said Saturday morning over the phone.
Much like the COVID-19 tests people have grown accustomed to, a negative test is a positive thing — in Morrisville Water & Light’s case, it would mean there is indication of coliform bacteria in the water supply, at any of the multiple test points.
As of Saturday morning, Johnstone had not received guidance from state health department officials about how frequently the tests can be performed, whether it’s once a day or more frequently. However, any positive test at any testing site — including the primary well located off Route 15A — would reset the clock.
“My guess is it’ll be at least five days,” he said.
Customers do not need to boil their water for non-consumptive uses, such as showering, watering houseplants or filling swimming pools, he said.
The state health earlier this week ordered the utility to issue the Do Not Drink order until it could prove that there were no hazardous compounds like heavy metals or fuel oil in the water. The last test for heavy metals came back clear Friday night, and the state gave the green light for the utility to revert back to the less stringent boil notice.
Johnstone said that, after the presence of coliform was discovered in the water supply Friday — a predictable finding, he noted — utility crews “shocked” the system with chlorine, which is meant to kill the bacteria.
Johnstone said the water is likely to taste like chlorine, but the water is safe to drink. The boil notice is an extra layer of precaution, and some people think it helps lessen the chlorine taste.
However, Morrisville Water & Light is still maintaining its drinking water filling station at its headquarters, located at 857 Elmore Street/Route 12. Johnstone said the town of Milton earlier this week donated 8,000 gallons of drinking water from its supply and there is plenty left for people to fill up with — they should bring their own containers to fill up, but there may also still be donated bottled potable water, too.
In addition, there are other places for people to grab free bottled water, although it is best to call ahead to check.
• There is a water pick-up location at the United Community Church of Morrisville at 85 Upper Main Street, next to the Centennial Library.
• Capstone Community Action also has pallets of bottled water available as does the Lamoille Community Food Share in Morrisville, at 197 Harrell Street.
Prepared food
World Central Kitchen, the non-profit organization founded that travels the globe preparing wholesome prepared meals in locations hit by natural disasters, will continue to serve meals in Morristown today and Sunday.
Today and Sunday, people can pick up prepared lunches between 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Capstone Community Action at 250 Industrial Park Drive.
Johnstone said he has been cheered seeing the outpouring of community support, and of neighbors helping neighbors.
"They still love and care for each other, and the proof has been in the pudding for the last week," he said. "If we wondered if we can still take care of each other as a community, we found out we can."
This report was updated at 11 a.m. on July 15.
