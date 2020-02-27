The Vermont House voted Tuesday to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill to raise the minimum wage from $10.96 to $12.55 by 2022.
On a 100-49 vote, Democrats were able to just meet the two-thirds majority needed to counteract Scott’s veto. The Senate voted to override the veto of the legislation, S.23, earlier this month, meaning the wage increase will now become law.
Six of the eight House Democrats who opposed the minimum wage legislation on the floor in January changed their votes Tuesday, delivering the support needed to enact the legislation.
