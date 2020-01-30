The Vermont House voted 93-54 Friday to raise the state’s minimum wage from $10.96 to $12.55 per hour by 2022.
However, eight Democrats opposed the measure, and they could tip the balance if Gov. Phil Scott vetoes the bill in the coming weeks. Only one House Republican voted for the bill.
The legislation, S.23, is a compromise with the Senate, where Democrats had made raising the wage to $15 per hour a priority. It is expected to pass the Senate this week, before it is sent to the governor’s desk.
