The state’s 300th roadside historic site marker will commemorate the first Vermont Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade in 1983.
The marker will permanently commemorate “the courage of the original parade marchers and will honor the significance of the many in the state who have sustained Vermont’s ongoing Pride movement,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, historic preservation officer for the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation. “We are proud that the Roadside Historic Site Marker Program can be used to recognize and celebrate the courage of those who marched in 1983 and the significance of the LGBTQ+ movement.”
In 1983, a group of lesbian feminists planned the first Vermont Pride march and invited the gay male community to join. The rally on June 25, 1983, which was proclaimed as Lesbian and Gay Pride Day, was held in Burlington’s City Hall Park with a parade of more than 300 participants through the business district.
“Many of us had marched for Pride in large cities where we were anonymous, but in 1983 we decided, despite the many risks, to march and be visible in our home state,” said Leah Wittenberg, one of the founding members of that Burlington march and member of the first Pride historic marker committee. “I am so proud that we have a Vermont historic marker honoring the courage of the marchers on this historic day. It makes the roots of Vermont LGBTQ+ history accessible to so many who may not know the story, and most importantly, it is a visible reminder of our place in the history of Vermont.”
The Burlington Pride parade marker will be the third LGBTQ+ historic marker in Vermont.
An unveiling of the historic marker took place June 26.
