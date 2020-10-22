Anyone hoping to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 general election should have completed ballots in the mail by Saturday.
“We are encouraging voters to put their ballots in the mail no later than Oct. 24 if they are returning their voted ballots by mail,” said Eric Covey, the chief of staff for the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. All Vermont voters should have already received ballots in the mail.
Mailing by Oct. 24 should ensure enough time for those ballots to reach their destination, your local town clerk, by the close of business hours on the day before the election.
Along with mailing completed ballots, voters can also return early ballots directly to their town clerk’s office. The ballots can be returned in person during business hours, Covey said, but many clerks have also installed drop boxes for completed ballots so people can drop them off after hours or avoid going into their town offices during the pandemic.
Covey said voters can also return completed ballots to their respective polling places on Election Day, Nov. 3.
“Voters should bring the ballots they were mailed to the polls to expedite their voting process,” if they chose that option, Covey said.
Along with all those options voters can also go the more traditional route by going to polling stations to vote in person.
How to vote early
Each early ballot sent to voters should come with clear and concise directions; if those directions are not followed the ballot is considered spoiled and will not be counted. If you accidently spoil your ballot while voting, you can return it to your town clerk and request another one.
Along with properly filling out the ballot and placing it in the marked envelope provided, voters must also sign the certificate on the outside of the envelope in order for their votes to be counted.
