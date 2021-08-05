Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray concluded a tour of Lamoille County last week with a visit with Stowe restaurateur Mark Frier and a call for more federal funds to assist restaurants still recovering from losses suffered during the state’s pandemic lockdown.
Gray and Frier met in the empty midday hour at The Bench, one of two restaurants Frier owns in Stowe — the nearby Mexican restaurant Tres Amigos is the other — along with Waterbury’s The Reservoir.
Frier, decked out in a Reservoir cap, gave a tour of the restaurant while Gray spoke of being a bartender while attending law school before discussing the woes restaurateurs have faced over the last 18 months.
Frier laid out the pandemic problems he’s faced, from trying to retain employees while closed, pivoting to a take-out only model that his restaurants were poorly suited for, the painfully slow reopening process and current hiring troubles.
“Some of us, we’re barely making money. I have one restaurant that is yet to make money. It’s my problem, but it’s a real problem. We can get to winter, but I know a lot of other businesses can’t. I’ve talked to other restaurant owners, they’re all stressed. Money is definitely one of the biggest things on top of the labor problems. This industry has to be protected. We’re a huge tax generator,” Frier said.
According to a representative of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce present at the meeting, only 38 percent of Vermont restaurants that applied for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant money — a $28.6 billion cache of federal money earmarked as part of the American Rescue Plan Act meant to assist restaurants recovering from the pandemic — received funding.
Gray seemed optimistic that Vermont’s federal delegation recognized the need to provide more assistance for restaurants.
“Vermont’s congressional delegation recognizes how important our restaurants and small businesses are to our local economies, not only as employers, but also in terms of drawing people to our state,” Gray said. “So, my hope is that with some of the information that I gathered here today, we can compile and share with the hope that the congressional delegation could do everything they can to work with the federal government to get the Restaurant Revitalization Fund replenished.”
The delegation, however, doesn’t see a path to more funding this year.
According to David Carle, a representative from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office, there is currently very little conversation about replenishing the fund in the Senate. Though Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema proposed a bill to add another $60 billion to the fund, it has been left out of all the current infrastructure bills being considered.
“Sen. Leahy certainly understands the need, but it’s tough to see a path forward for new COVID relief when many members are actively talking about taking funds from existing relief pots to fund infrastructure,” Carle said.
According his Vermont state director Kathryn Van Haste, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders looked forward to hearing from Gray and said he would continue to push for restaurant funding, but did not specify how this would be achieved.
Democratic Rep. Peter Welch signed a letter along with other representatives in May urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to support legislation that would replenish the fund. One bill supported by Welch when it was introduced in June has seen no movement since.
Hiring struggles, housing woes
Like many businesses, Frier has struggled to hire and retain employees as he has reopened.
While he’s seen many former employees leave the industry entirely after the pandemic effectively shut it down, Frier was vocal in his conversation with Gray that the lack of affordable housing in Stowe and the surrounding area was a major contributor to his hiring troubles.
“I just lost a manager up the street that decided she couldn’t find housing in Waterbury or Stowe. So, she went to Burlington, and she took a job there. That’s the reality of what’s happening in towns like Stowe,” Frier said.
He pointed to a housing economy that’s been tightened at all levels, also sharing an anecdote about his business partner having rented a house nearby in years past that had now become someone else’s second home. He said that short-term rental housing was good for Vermont, but that it needed to be backfilled with long-term workforce housing that’s affordable.
Frier said he’s considered buying housing and offering employees a discount on rent. He’s already made small loans and purchased cars to help employees overcome the area’s public transportation deficits, he said, but it’s still a struggle to find help.
Gray connected Frier’s concerns to her visit earlier that day to an affordable housing project in Morrisville being built by Lamoille Housing Partnership, which is currently receiving applications that far outpace the supply of housing.
She also pointed to her support of S.79, a bill that would establish a registry of rental housing that, according to advocates, would allow the state to better track rental housing and specifically regulate short-term housing.
The bill was vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, but Gray expressed hope the Legislature would get another chance to pass it in the future.
“I do think this is a market that is more favorable to some of our landlords. And we have a lot of tenants that need housing and they need accessible housing, they need affordable housing, they need housing that’s weatherized and energy efficient,” Gray said.
But when Gray brought up the possibility of a higher minimum wage or a tipless restaurant industry, Frier balked. He had previously testified against the 2019 bill that raised the minimum wage in Vermont, including the tipped minimum wage, and said he had never heard complaints from servers and that a higher minimum wage would mean higher costs across the board.
Funding for some
Though Frier didn’t receive grant money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, his restaurant Tres Amigos did receive $260,277 in the form of a Paycheck Protection Program loan as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Other restaurants in Stowe and Lamoille County, particularly those attached to hotels, received money from both channels.
Edson Hill, an upscale inn in Stowe with a casual fine dining restaurant, received a $357,400 paycheck protection loan, and $193,806 from the revitalization fund.
The owners of Town and Country Stowe and its attached restaurant, Deep End Pizza, received $79,568 in restaurant revitalization money and $63,728 in paycheck protection loan money.
The Village Tavern, the family restaurant attached to Smugglers’ Notch Inn in Jeffersonville, pulled in a paycheck protection loan of $114,348 and got another $55,965 from the revitalization fund.
Owners of Butler’s Pantry in Stowe received $155,265 in revitalization fund money on top of a $128,812 paycheck protection loan.
The owners of the Craftsbury General Store added $47,209 from the revitalization fund to the $89,400 in paycheck protection money received earlier in the pandemic.
Owners of The Bagel in Stowe received $369,093 from the revitalization fund on top of $66,400 in paycheck protection money.
Some businesses that didn’t receive paycheck protection loans did get sizable grants from the restaurant revitalization fund.
Lost Nation Brewing in Morrisville received $303,716 in grant money, while Sunset Grille and Tap Room in Stowe received $303,589 in grant money.
Owners of The Stowe Inn, which serves food in its River House Restaurant, received $205,688 in grant money.
Between its Stowe and Waterbury locations, PK Coffee received a total of $239,060 in grant money.
The owners of Black Cap Coffee, which has locations in Stowe, Morrisville and Burlington, received $385,315 in grant money.
The Barn at Smugglers’ Notch, a wedding venue in Jeffersonville, received a grant totaling $299,087.
