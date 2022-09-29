A group of local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies have formed the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force to combat what it calls escalating gun violence in the state’s most populous county.
The Burlington Police Department, in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and numerous local, state and federal agencies formed the group to “address the rapid and disturbing increase in firearm-related violent crime” in the county, according to a press releases.
Task force investigators will share techniques and resources, including crime gun intelligence, “to target individuals who are actively involved in or associated with firearm-related violence in Chittenden County.”
According to Burlington Police Department statistics, from 2012 through 2019, gunfire incidents in Burlington averaged two per year. In 2020, the number rose to 12, and to 14 in 2021. In 2022 to date, police said, there have been 23 gunfire incidents, including several gun-related killings.
“Tackling the unacceptable gun violence we’ve seen over the past three years will take a unified strategy,” said acting chief of the Burlington Police Department Jon Murad. “Our patrol officers respond to these incidents, and they and our detectives often make great arrests, but there’s more to do if we want to take back the initiative. All law enforcement partners need to aggregate forensic evidence. We need to identify offenders. We need to track trends and develop intelligence. We need to investigate crimes that relate to and sometimes lead to gun violence, like trafficking in narcotics and illegal guns.”
The task force will pool investigatory and technological resources, facilitate information sharing and create shared strategies to combat gun violence, according to the group.
Perpetrators of firearm-related violence will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office or the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office, both of which are members of the task force.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we need common sense and proactive solutions for gun safety and violence prevention to help save lives,” said Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George. “This is a shared responsibility, and I am committed to being a part of a joint effort to address the gun violence in our community head on, and from all angles. This task force will help address the violence in our community and aid in our ability to hold those responsible, accountable.”
Additionally, the ATF Burlington field office expects to receive a network acquisition station to speed up the entering of ballistics evidence in gun crimes. It is the only interstate ballistic imaging network in operation in the country.
The Burlington acquisition station will be the first of its kind in Vermont and will directly support the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, as well as the greater Vermont law enforcement community, by linking firearm-related crime scenes together and providing leads in a timely manner.
Other local partners include police departments in South Burlington, Milton, Winooski, Colchester, Williston, Essex and Shelburne. Other state and federal partners include Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Warden Service Division, Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations Unit, University of Vermont police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Air and Marine Operations.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3r3aX6K
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.