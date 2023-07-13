The South Burlington, Champlain Valley and Lamoille County school districts have signed on to a lawsuit against Monsanto that argues the company is directly responsible for PCB contamination now present in many schools across the state.
The two Chittenden County districts and the Lamoille North, Lamoille South and Cambridge districts are among more than 90 in Vermont that have signed on to the litigation against the agrochemical manufacturer “to recover past, present, and future costs, losses, damages and other relief relating to the presence of toxic PCBs manufactured by Monsanto.”
As part of a state-mandated program, schools throughout the state — including the Charlotte Central School and Rick Marcotte School in South Burlington — had begun testing their facilities to find the chemicals, but many more will still need to conduct testing.
“We are certain that many districts are going to discover that there is PCB contamination in the air — there are action levels that will require remediation, and many communities will decide to remediate even if the PCB levels are below the state mandated amounts,” said Pietro Lynn, an attorney with Lynn, Lynn, Blackman and Manitsky that filed the lawsuit.
“That’s going to be a very expensive undertaking. The question that we think this lawsuit answers is who should bear responsibility? Should it be the communities in Vermont? Or should it be Monsanto?” he said. “We think it ought to be Monsanto.”
This lawsuit is one of several to be filed against Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company.
Vermont’s attorney general, Charity Clark, filed a lawsuit against the company; the Burlington School District is in a suit of its own against Monsanto after PCB contamination forced it to build a new high school; and two former Burlington High School educators also filed suit, claiming they were harmed by exposure to the chemicals.
Polychlorinated biphenyls, Lynn’s lawsuit says, are “toxic and dangerous” chemicals that were almost exclusively manufactured, marketed, sold and distributed by Monsanto throughout the 20th century in construction materials such as caulk, sealants and adhesives. Children and adolescents are particularly sensitive to the neurodevelopment impacts of PCBs.
“Certain Plaintiffs’ districts will have no choice but to raze the buildings of the campus and replace them with an entirely new set of safe, PCB-free buildings,” the lawsuit reads.
Monsanto, the lawsuit alleges, “intentionally misled the public about the dangers posed by its PCB products” and knew the chemical compounds were toxic “as early as 1937.”
“Monsanto also knew well before 1970 that a number of studies, both internal and external, had demonstrated human and animal toxicity,” the lawsuit reads.
Bayer, in a statement, said that the case “has no merit.”
“Monsanto never manufactured, used or disposed of PCBs in Vermont and has not manufactured these products for more than 45 years,” the statement reads. “The PCB-containing products that likely are alleged to be the source of any impairment claims were produced by third party companies, not Monsanto.”
“We believe the evidence in this case will show that the school districts’ inaction combined with the state’s unprecedented and scientifically unsupported PCB screening levels has cost the state and its taxpayers millions of dollars that they are now trying to recoup by shifting blame to Monsanto,” the statement read.
Among the Champlain Valley and South Burlington district schools, only the Rick Marcotte Central School and the Charlotte Central School have taken part in testing since Vermont’s PCB testing began. The state is testing all schools built before 1980.
An indoor air sampling review by the Vermont Departments of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation found PCB levels under state limits at the Rick Marcotte Central School in South Burlington.
“No levels of PCBs at (Rick Marcotte Central School) are determined or considered to be harmful at this time,” Julia Maguire, a communications person for the South Burlington School District, said.
Testing had been done at the South Burlington High School in 2016 and at the Chamberlin School in 2018, Maguire said.
“PCBs were found after those tests and remediation took place,” she said.
The Charlotte Central School in February discovered PCBs above state action levels and was forced to shut down the school’s kitchen — moving the staff there out into the cafeteria to serve meals.
The district ordered and installed carbon filters in the Charlotte school kitchen, and later removed the source from the kitchen, according to Gary Marckres, the district’s chief operations officer. No PCB detection has been found in subsequent testing.
A second source of PCB was found in the boiler room of the school, Marckres said, but he noted that those are at low levels and kids are not exposed.
“We will end up mitigating that down the road, but it’s nothing that requires immediate action,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.