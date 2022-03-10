Vermont has sided with Ukraine, at least in spirits.
Gov. Phil Scott has banned the sale of Russian vodka at liquor stores and bars across the state, in a move of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who have been fighting back against an invading Russian force for the past two weeks.
On March 1, Scott directed the Vermont Division of Liquor Control to remove Russian-owned products from store shelves and cease buying new product from Russia until further notice.
The state agency controls all liquor sold in Vermont.
“There are few things individual states can do alone, but I am heartened by the overwhelming and united response from the free world in support of the people of Ukraine,” Scott said last week. “Vermonters are inspired by the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those who seek nothing more than the freedom to determine their own futures. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the same values we believe in, and we must come together to support them.”
But what does that mean for vodka fans? On its face, not much.
Actual Russian-distilled vodka is rare in this state. According to Jacqueline Posley of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, there are only four vodka brands on the banned list: Beluga Noble, Hammer & Sickle, Russian Standard Original and Russian Standard Platinum.
Morrisville Beverage general manager Ethan Hayes had already considered pulling the Hammer & Sickle and the Russian Standard bottles out of their normal rotation. When the governor made his executive orders, he was happy to oblige.
“Larry, my liquor stocker, and I were talking about it on Saturday about, even if they didn’t do that, moving it to the bottom shelf or to the back room,” Hayes said. “We were just going to take our own action against that. Every little bit helps. Anything we can do to support Ukraine, we’re all for it.”
Dennis Diego, of Stowe Beverage, said Hammer & Sickle and Russian Standard didn’t sell very well anyway, so there hasn’t been an outcry of people looking for those bottles. He described those two as “mid-range” vodka but does have a few regular customers who like those brands and bought some in anticipation of them being removed.
The rest is waiting to be picked up by Liquor Control.
“It’s still here, it’s just in a box and not on the shelf,” Diego said.
Hayes said neither of those two Russian products sold well in Morrisville either. He said MoBev’s best-selling vodka is Tito’s, a brand produced in Texas that, in recent weeks, has shipped with a patriotic-looking red, white and blue collar around its neck.
History lesson
However, liquor store owners are finding this an opportunity to educate customers on history and commerce, and how the most famous vodkas out there may have Russian names but aren’t made there.
At Route 7 Liquor and Deli on Shelburne Road, operations manager Christopher Ward said a lot of people have asked if the stores were going to have to get rid of popular vodka brands like Stoli and Smirnoff, and it’s been an opportune time to educate the buying public about what is being banned.
He appreciates that consumers can use the power of the pocketbook but wants to make sure they aren’t boycotting a product that ought not be. For instance, Smirnoff, which is distilled in Plainfield, Ill.
“If someone was to not do their research and boycott that product, that’s actually affecting American jobs,” Ward said. “There are certain companies that face backlash for the wrong reason.”
Ward said liquor stores like his who sell to bars — known as licensee sales — have also fielded questions from bartenders and managers. He said one bar manager said, “We need to find something other than Smirnoff,” because the company produces a lot of flavored vodkas, and Ward assured the employee Smirnoff was good to buy.
“That’s the only time I had a bar almost hit the panic button,” he said.
Hayes said the MoBev store’s owner wondered also about Popov, which seemed arguably “the most Russian-sounding” of them all. Popov is made in that bastion of brown booze, Louisville, Ky.
Posley said the Department of Liquor and Lotteries anticipated confusion on what is and is not Russian product and sent agency stores clarifying information for them to share with customers and posted information on the social media for 802Spirits, the name given to the agency stores.
It was a good history lesson, because the Smirnoff distillery, while having its roots in Russia, has refugee status. Vladimir Smirnov — that was the spelling of the company until 1924 — fled the country during the October Revolution of 1917 and renamed the brand.
Stoli also has roots in Russia but is now distilled in Latvia. The company officially changed its name from Stolichnaya after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yuri Shefler, the company CEO, said he was exiled from Russia in 2000 because of his opposition to President Vladimir Putin.
“I wish for ‘Stoli’ to represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine,” Shefler said in a statement last Friday.
Hayes said he was impressed that a huge beverage company was able to so quickly ditch a name that first appeared on labels in the 1940s.
“That’s pretty dramatic stuff to do in such a short period of time,” he said.
That’s the spirit
Chris Gatchell, an employee at 116 Wine and Spirits in Hinesburg, said he hasn’t had to explain to many people that dumping out their Stoli or Smirnoff isn’t necessary. Videos have gone viral since the invasion of bar workers and customers pouring out what they assumed was Russian vodka.
Gatchell supports the ban, and has had customers tell him they do, too.
“It’s a nice sign that people are interested in what’s going on over there,” Gatchell said. “I do think this is the right thing to do.”
If he gets asked for a recommendation on what to purchase, Gatchell suggests a Polish vodka — he has a particular fondness for Luksusowa, a potato-derived vodka he said is perhaps the best tasting for the price. Plus, he said Poland is the country where most Ukrainians have fled during the Russian invasion. According to the BBC, Poland has taken in 1.2 million Ukrainians thus far.
“I personally appreciate buying from refugee countries,” Gatchell said.
Stoli also announced last week that it is donating to World Central Kitchen, the organization founded by charismatic celebrity chef Jose Andres. World Central Kitchen started serving hot meals at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in Poland, and then expanded that to other neighboring countries — Romania, Hungary and Moldova. It plans to add Slovakia to that list soon.
Posley said that even if liquor stores or bars wanted to sell a bottle or a pour of something like Hammer & Sickle, they couldn’t. The product codes for those brands are blocked on the department’s point-of-sale system.
Alas, Posley said, customers who bought a now-banned bottle cannot sell it back to the state, even if the bottle was unopened.
“Liquor sales cannot be returned for a refund unless there was a defect in the product,” Posley said. “Additionally, the codes for these products are blocked, so the system would not allow a refund.”
