Armed with a report offering definitive paths forward and a Democratic supermajority, legislators are searching for the way forward when it comes to addressing problems with Vermont’s child care system.
As lawmakers contemplate options, workers and advocates in the industry are urging them to look beyond temporary solutions and pursue industry-redefining policy changes.
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the unsustainable and inadequate child care options available to Vermont families as many parents and caregivers are increasingly required to spend outsized amounts of their income while workers still go underpaid and without benefits.
Along with housing and climate change, child care has been consistently identified as one of the greatest challenges facing Vermonters, with employers from disparate industries consistently citing it as one of the foremost workforce barriers.
Act 45, passed in 2021, called for a financial analysis to determine how much it might cost to reform the child care system so that Vermonters pay no more than 10 percent of their income for child care while adequately compensating child care workers and potentially expanding the subsidies currently available to low-income families to middle-class earners.
That study, authored by the RAND Corporation, a policy think tank, was provided to lawmakers last week.
Depending on how comprehensive an overhaul legislators decide to pursue — and what kind of new taxes they decide to institute — the report estimated the cost of an overhaul of the child care system to be somewhere between $179 million and $279 million per year.
Closing the initial gap would mean spending $179 million to $193 million per year to retain the status quo of limiting subsidies to families making three and a half times the poverty level or less. The 2022 poverty level for a family of four was $27,750.
Going even further and subsidizing health care expenses for Vermonters and expanding child care subsidies to middle-class earners would cost $256 million to $279 million per year.
Covering the lower cost would require just a single new tax revenue stream but raising the higher amount and expanding child care services further would require a bundle of taxes.
New tax options laid out by the RAND study include a near 1 percent payroll tax, a 2-percentage-point increase in the sales tax, a new limited services tax of nearly 10 percent or a new expanded services tax of just over 7 percent, with the payroll tax being the more progressive option and the sales tax option being the most regressive tax.
The study asserted that even instituting a mix of taxes to fund the expansion of child care subsidies to middle class earners, or those whose income is five times the poverty level, would have a “small impact on household well-being,” even while acknowledging that parents with young children make up a relatively small segment of the state’s population.
While expanding child care subsidies would only expand employment by a modest amount, the report said, it could potentially allow a greater number of women, who bear the brunt of inadequate child care options, to join the workforce.
On the ground
With 25 years as owner of Apple Tree Learning Centers in Stowe and 14 years in public education, Sonja Raymond came away from her work with the state following Act 45 with the understanding that the governance structure for early childhood education was badly in need of reform.
“In Vermont, there’s many different agencies that you’re beholden to,” Raymond said. “It’s very disjointed in early education, in terms of trying to figure out, how do we get services for children, how do parents access any funding or resources?”
Raymond praised the action the state took in the early days of the pandemic to keep child care centers open, but COVID-19 revealed deeper problems and she said now is the time to pursue wide-ranging reform.
Though located in one of Vermont’s wealthiest resort economy towns, Apple Tree serves a diverse set of families from Lamoille and Washington counties. A quarter of the families with children at Apple Tree rely on child care subsidies.
While she said she was recently able to offer her employees benefits and compensates them well for the industry, there continues to be a gap between the amount Raymond can charge families and the real cost of care, calling the economics of the business lopsided and broken.
Apple Tree already costs families between $300 to $350 a week, depending on a child’s age, and Raymond knows raising costs by even $60 would put child care out of reach for many of her families. There’s also a wait list with over 170 families, desperate for any chance at consistent quality child care.
“The economics are the economics of it. Until there’s more of a systematic change, it’s going to be tough to build it entirely the way that it needs to be built best, which is part of what the RAND report addresses,” she said.
While Raymond endures with her child care center in Stowe, up in the Northeast Kingdom, Craftsbury Saplings continues to find its footing.
Saplings was opened in the basement of the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church, which donated the space for the program in 2017 due to severe need for child care in the area.
The nonprofit child care program cares for 19 children and has an extensive waitlist. A tiered payment program allows families to pay at the level they’re able, with the lowest tier for a full week of care starting at $290 and the highest tier, which represents the full cost of care, is at $425.
“The idea with the tiers is we’re asking families to pay our base rate who can’t afford a rate that covers the costs for running our center and paying our teachers a livable wage,” Saplings director Melissa Jacobs said.
Saplings fundraises and seeks as much grant money as possible to stay afloat, and Craftsbury allocated the center $40,000 in federal money last month so it could expand services.
With 40 percent of families in the program making use of state subsidies, the child care center is trying to thread the difficult needle of making services affordable while adequately compensating staff. It’s difficult to compete against public schools in terms of the benefits Saplings can offer.
Like Raymond, one of Jacobs’s primary requests is a more streamlined governance system to reduce the complexity of child care administration.
“We have four different systems for invoicing and tuition, which is complicated,” she said. “It’s administratively a lot of work.”
Legislative perspective
Despite calls for historic investment in overhauling the state’s child care system, Republican Gov. Phil Scott outlined just $48 million in his initial budget proposal to invest in child care.
This was met with immediate pushback from Let’s Grow Kids, the Vermont child care reform advocacy organization that’s currently pushing legislators to make a substantial investment through lobbying, messaging and advertising.
Aly Richards, the organization’s CEO, called the RAND study the “final piece of the puzzle” in the effort her advocacy group has been working toward for a decade and sees this legislative session as the pivotal moment when real child care policy reform can be enacted.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a historic transformation of a sector that will help kids in Vermont in a way that they absolutely need,” Richards said. “The research is in, the testimonials of Vermont families are in. This is what our youngest children need.”
Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Williston, sits on the both the health and welfare and appropriations committees in the Senate, and she’s currently drafting an initial bill with other House and Senate members to put forward the Democrats’ plan for child care reform based on recommendations in the RAND study.
While she said she recognized that this was the historic moment to invest in child care reform, she also said she favored the more conservative recommendation of a single tax such as a 1 percent payroll tax rather than an expansion of child care subsidies.
“We’re looking to improve access and quality for folks while keeping our costs as low as we can, so that they can meet their needs,” Lyons said. “If we start down that road, we want to ensure that we’re not going to be taking away from this investment in the future.”
Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, sits on the House Committee on Human Services, which will eventually weigh in on the bill as it winds its way through the Legislature.
Noyes, who has built his legislative career as an advocate for aging Vermonters, acknowledged that child care was in desperate need of reform, but cautioned that investments in its overhaul needed to be balanced with other concerns, like ensuring programs for older residents are adequately funded or expanded to meet the growing needs of an aging population.
“In order to be able to make sure that the most vulnerable Vermonters are cared for, we do have high quality child care available for our workforce,” Noyes said. “We’re going to be talking about finding where that fits in. Where does that balance happen?”
