The League of Women Voters of Vermont hosts a virtual candidates forum for the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, June 30, 7-9 p.m.
Eight major party candidates are vying for nomination of Vermont’s lone congressional seat, now open as Congressman Peter Welch runs to replace retiring U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy.
Participants confirmed for the forum are Sen. Becca Balint (Democrat-Windham District), Sianay Chase Clifford (Democrat), Lt. Gov. Molly Gray (Democrat), Liam Madden (Republican), Louis Meyers MD (Democrat), Ericka Bundy Redic (Republican), and Anya Tynio (Republican).
Progressive candidate Barbara Nolfi has been invited.
Moderating the panel will be Cary Brown, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women.
Pre-register for the Zoom forum at bit.ly/3xVBUh2. The forum will also be livestreamed at bit.ly/3xzflgU.
