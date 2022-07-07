Three new laws passed by the Legislature will affect hunters and trappers.
“These laws are the outcome of a collaborative approach by legislators and the fish and wildlife department,” commissioner Christopher Herrick said.
“Vermonters care deeply and sometimes disagree vehemently about topics like wanton waste, hunting with dogs and trapping. The three laws passed this session show that good public process backed by good science can guide us toward compromises that benefit wildlife and people.”
Under S.281, hunters will only be able to pursue and take a coyote with dogs if they are on their own property and acting in defense of a person or property, or if they have signed permission from a landowner legitimately concerned about defending people or property.
This moratorium will last until July 1, 2022, while the department undertakes rulemaking.
A law that requires the retrieval and use of certain animals when taken legally goes into effect July 1. Covered wild animals must be processed for food, fur, hide or feathers, or used for taxidermy, and includes moose, deer, bear, wild turkeys, gray squirrels, cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare, game birds, crows and furbearers.
This does not apply to a coyote that has been legally shot. A coyote or its parts, or parts of any of the other covered wild animals may not be left along a public right-of-way or highway, on posted property without landowner permission, or where otherwise prohibited by law.
Exceptions include animals unfit for consumption, theft, loss to another wild animal, lack of access because of posting, defense of a person or property and animals that are sick or diseased.
Under S.201, the department will identify new management practices for trapping. Updated trapping regulations are not expected until the 2023 season, so there will be no changes to hunting and trapping regulations for the 2022 season.
Links to the new laws are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.