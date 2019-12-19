When talk turns to obstacles holding back rural Vermont, the lack of high-speed internet is often cited. The last gubernatorial race even had a candidate who pitched broadband expansion as the new rural electrification.
But businesses looking to move to or expand in village centers face another major, less high-profile obstacle: Almost two thirds of Vermont’s villages and downtowns have no public sewer systems.
“It’s essential to the preservation of village centers in an age of sprawl,” Paul Costello, executive director of the Vermont Council on Rural Development, said of sewer systems.
Businesses and residents in those villages rely on wells and septic tanks with limited capacity, making it challenging if not impossible to, for example, attach a cafe to a general store or build an affordable housing unit by a town green.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Lack of public wastewater systems inhibits rural development)