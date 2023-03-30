The first phase of a statewide project designed to improve Vermont’s response to domestic violence and to benefit people who experience gender-based violence is complete.
The Justice Reinvestment Initiative examines experiences of gender-based violence in the state, with special emphasis on domestic and sexual violence, and includes responses by the criminal-legal system, state agencies and community-based programs. The initiative also builds on decades of domestic violence work in Vermont, including supporting victims and survivors as well as holding people who cause harm accountable.
“By meeting with local leaders, we have learned more about what is working well in domestic violence responses as well as gaps in services both within and outside of the criminal justice system,” said Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of the Vermont Network, which worked on the initiative in partnership with the Department of Public Safety and The Council of State Governments Justice Center.
“We have also identified resources that exist and are needed for members of our community.”
Vermont’s approach is a three-phase effort encompassing the voices of more than 400 individuals who work in social service agency settings, including mental health and substance use agencies; law enforcement; state bureaus including the departments for children and families and corrections; justice agents, including attorneys and judges; and victims and survivors.
The first phase focused on the assessment of Vermont’s current responses to domestic violence. Since August 2021, project partners have conducted interviews and focus group discussions with experts about their experiences, including victim advocacy, local law enforcement, community support services and attorneys.
“Over the past year and a half, we have partnered with the Vermont Network and the Department of Public Safety to engage voices who are impacted by domestic violence in their work as well as in their lived experiences,” David D’Amora, senior policy advisor at the Council of State Governments Justice Center, said.
The final phases, implementation and measurement, will result in statewide changes based on qualitative and quantitative data.
The project is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance through a statewide competitive grant awarded in 2020.
There will be an in-person briefing following a presentation this spring. To attend email Emily O’Hara at emily@vtnetwork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.