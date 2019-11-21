A federal judge has ruled that it is unconstitutional for border agents to search travelers’ electronic devices without reasonable suspicion.
The decision, issued last week in a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Massachusetts and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, would curb the authority of federal agents to conduct searches of travelers’ smartphones and laptops as they enter the United States.
The case involved 11 plaintiffs, and cited multiple searches that occurred at the port of entry in Highgate, Vermont.
A family returning from a vacation in Canada was stopped and searched in July 2017, and a journalist was forced to give up his password and was questioned about his work the same month.
