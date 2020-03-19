Coronavirus news

Most people who get the illness will have mild flu-like symptoms. People who are elderly or have severe underlying chronic health conditions will have more serious symptoms and may need to be hospitalized.

The primary symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you experience those symptoms, phone your doctor or health care provider. Symptoms typically begin 2-14 days after exposure to the disease.

Don’t call 911 or go directly to an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.

Questions about coronavirus? Need assistance? Call 211 to connect with the right people. If you cannot reach 211, call 866-652-4636.

•••

These resources provide current updates and information on COVID-19:

Situation Summary (CDC)

Status of Coronavirus in Vermont (VT Dept. of Health)

Guidelines on Travel in the U.S. (CDC)

Global Travel Updates (CDC)

Health Tips for Prevention (CDC)

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.