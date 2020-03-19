Most people who get the illness will have mild flu-like symptoms. People who are elderly or have severe underlying chronic health conditions will have more serious symptoms and may need to be hospitalized.
The primary symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you experience those symptoms, phone your doctor or health care provider. Symptoms typically begin 2-14 days after exposure to the disease.
Don’t call 911 or go directly to an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
Questions about coronavirus? Need assistance? Call 211 to connect with the right people. If you cannot reach 211, call 866-652-4636.
These resources provide current updates and information on COVID-19:
• Situation Summary (CDC)
• Status of Coronavirus in Vermont (VT Dept. of Health)
• Guidelines on Travel in the U.S. (CDC)
• Global Travel Updates (CDC)
• Health Tips for Prevention (CDC)