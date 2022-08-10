Vermont’s primary election was a whirlwind in Chittenden County Tuesday night, with some hard-fought races for state senate, lieutenant governor, state’s attorney and Congress coming to a close.
Chittenden County races
In the Chittenden Southeast Senate race, incumbents look like they will stick around: Sen. Virginia “Ginny” Lyons of Williston led the pack with a little over 29 percent of the vote according to the Associated Press, followed by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Shelburne, with about 27 percent of the vote and Sen. Thomas Chittenden of South Burlington with 26 percent.
Each garnered over 11,000 votes, while newcomers Lewis Mudge of Charlotte had about 4,700 and Steve May of Richmond walked away with about 2,800. All candidates were Democrats.
The battle for Chittenden County State’s Attorney turned out to be less of a referendum than some expected: incumbent Sarah George won 53 percent of the vote, while challenger Ted Kenney, whose candidacy was supported by public safety unions and some current and former states’ attorneys, had 33 percent of the vote. Almost 4,000 voters who cast Democratic ballots did not vote in this race.
Candidates running to represent South Burlington in the House all won their races as they had no challengers. Freshmen Emilie Krasnow, Noah Hyman, Kate Nugent and Brian Minier won their primaries, as well as incumbent Martin LaLonde. All are Democrats.
Democrat Dan Gamelin ran unopposed for Chittenden County sheriff and won the seat with a little over 22,000 votes.
Candidates running to represent South Burlington in the House all won their races as they had no challengers. Freshmen Emilie Krasnow, Noah Hyman, Kate Nugent and Brian Minier won their primaries, as well as incumbent Martin LaLonde. All are Democrats.
Statewide races
Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint clinched the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives a little over an hour after polls closed Tuesday night, winning 60,983 votes, or 60 percent, across the state. Fellow Democrat Lt. Gov Molly Gray came in second with a little over 37,000 votes.
In the November general election, Balint will face off with Liam Madden, who won the Republican nomination with a little over 10,700 votes, and Progressive Barbara Nolfi who garnered less than 500.
Rep. Peter Welch easily won his bid for the Democratic nomination for Senate with over 86,000 votes and will face Republican Gerald Malloy, who beat out Christina Nolan by over 1,000 votes. On the Progressive ballot, Martha Abbott won with less than 500.
Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott won the Republican nomination and will face Democrat Brenda Siegel in the November General Election. Although Siegal garnered 56,000 votes, 30 percent of Democrats who cast ballots in the primary did not vote for her.
Sarah Copeland Hanzas, state rep from Bradford, beat Chris Winters for secretary of state by about 1,800 votes. Hanzas, a Democrat, faces Republican H. Brooke Paige and Progressive Robert Millar in the General.
David Zuckerman of Hinesburg, who previously served as lieutenant governor, won the Democratic nomination against Kitty Toll. He will face Republican Joe Benning in November.
Democrat Charity Clark and Republican H. Brooke Paige will face off for attorney general in the general election.
Some unofficial numbers have been updated from our print edition of The Citizen as the results changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.