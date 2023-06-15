A report released this month found a nearly 20 percent increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness in Vermont compared to last year, and an almost 200 percent increase since a pre-pandemic count in 2020.
Across Vermont, 3,295 people said in January that they were experiencing homelessness, an 18.5 percent increase from the 2,780 people counted last year, and a 197 percent increase from the 1,110 people counted in 2020 before the pandemic hit, according to this year’s Point in Time Count.
The count, a federally-mandated census conducted each year by every state in the country, offers a yearly snapshot of the state of homelessness in Vermont — with breakdowns in varying demographics such as household type. The count is conducted by the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance and the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness.
“I’ll confess that I was surprised by the percentage increase … over the prior year. I would not have anticipated that,” Martin Hahn, executive director of the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness, said. “Just based simply on that increase, it’s fair to say that on a per-capita basis, Vermont is very highly impacted by homelessness.”
Racial disparities were found in this year’s data. Black and Indigenous Vermonters disproportionately experienced homelessness in 2023 compared to the general population in both Chittenden County and statewide, according to the report.
The number of households with children experiencing homelessness, meanwhile, increased by 36 percent compared to the prior year.
“The increase in the number of children experiencing homelessness is heartbreaking,” the report states.
This year’s increase, the report’s authors found, is due in part to the termination last year of rent subsidies provided to lower income Vermonters through the Emergency Rental Assistant program, and the end of the eviction moratorium in July 2022; the “extremely low” vacancy rate for apartments in much of Vermont, ranging from 0.5 percent to 3 percent across the state, which allowed landlords “to increase rents and to be highly selective in choosing tenants;” and the operation of non-congregate emergency and transitional housing opportunities in hotels and motels, “allowing for increased eligibility to emergency housing and creating a more accurate reflection of the community need.”
This year’s count, taken on Jan. 25, comes as Vermont remains behind only California with the second highest per-capita rate of homelessness in the country.
It’s unclear if that is still reflected in this new data. Hahn said the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has not yet aggregated each state’s counts.
Adding clarity to the count’s data is Vermont’s low percentage of unhoused Vermonters who are unsheltered or forced to live outdoors.
Rural homelessness is often hard to track, as organizers face challenges ensuring an accurate count is taken in some of the state’s more remote areas. The report said that 137 people were counted as unsheltered — or living outside or in a car.
“This population is, by definition, difficult to count and is under-reported. Some people choose to not be included in the Point in Time Count, while others are hidden from sight, and many rural communities do not have the capacity to reach isolated communities,” the report states.
But organizers of this year’s count were able to get a more accurate reading of people experiencing homelessness thanks to the state’s motel-voucher program.
“You’ll see a significant portion of those people who are counted are people who are staying in hotels … being housed there with support through the state of Vermont,” Hahn said. “As a means of finding people, the fact that so many people were in hotels, made the count probably closer to accurate than we might see in years where that’s not true.”
A separate but contingent count specific to Chittenden County, released earlier this month, showed a smaller increase: 758 people were found living on the streets or in a shelter this year, an increase from last year’s count of 668 people, as well as the 700 people counted in 2021.
The relatively smaller increase in people experiencing homelessness in Chittenden County “is likely due to the extremely tight market for hotel rooms in the county which required people to relocate to shelters in other counties,” the report reads.
But as the state’s motel-voucher program comes to an end — with roughly 3,000 people expected to be ineligible for shelter in a motel by the end of the month — experts predict that Chittenden County, and Burlington specifically, will see an influx of individuals in need of services.
“If somebody’s been housed out of the county because there are no more hotel rooms in Chittenden County and in Burlington, they may seek to return to their home community,” Hahn said. “It’s also fair to say that Burlington has the most robust services available for folks who are experiencing homelessness. So, I would anticipate that Burlington will be disproportionately impacted by folks leaving hotels.”
How the state will respond to the crisis remains to be seen. With federal COVID-19 funds drying up, the state has declined to continue the program and has begun winding down its motel program.
Anne Sosin, a policy fellow at the Rockefeller Center at Dartmouth College who focuses on homelessness, said the Point in Time Count “just adds another data point to what we already know, which is that the crisis of homelessness is outrunning the state’s response.”
“I have yet to see a viable statewide plan emerge. We’re past due for that,” Sosin said. “What we’re seeing is a patchwork response to a statewide problem.”
