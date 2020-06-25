The Vermont House has unanimously passed a $300 million aid package for the state’s health care industry, while the Senate advanced a budget bill that will fund the state government for the first three months of the upcoming fiscal year.
The movement of major spending bills comes as lawmakers are angling to adjourn by the end of this week.
By the time lawmakers leave for a six-week summer recess, they plan on passing the partial budget bill and spending the majority of the $1.25 billion the state has received from the federal CARES Act.
The $300 million House health care package, which relies on the federal dollars and was approved on a vote of 145-0, is largely focused on offering financial assistance to providers strained by the COVID-19 crisis.
The bill, H.965, would give $250 million to the Vermont Agency of Human Services to distribute grants to providers across the state — hospitals, independent doctors, dentists, mental health providers, rural health clinics, federally qualified health centers, medical labs and pharmacies.
Vermont’s hospital system lost $100 million in both April and May because of the pandemic, according to the Green Mountain Care Board.
Read more at VTDigger.org (House approves $300 million health care package; Senate approves budget)
