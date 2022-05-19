Hannaford Supermarkets, which has more than two dozen stores in Vermont, plans to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024.
“Doing what’s right for our business includes doing what’s right for our associates, community and our planet. Powering Hannaford with 100-percent renewable energy sources will make an immediate, positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions,” Mike Vail, president of the company, said.
Supermarkets are energy intensive due to simultaneous needs of heating and cooling, company officials said, so to reduce energy consumption and make the best use of energy, Hannaford has implemented energy efficiency projects like LED lights, night shades, doors on cases and state-of-the-art refrigeration systems — and has rooftop solar on 10 of its stores.
Currently, Hannaford operates at 30-percent renewable energy by partnering with over 30 community solar projects across Maine, Massachusetts and New York. Since the beginning of the decade, it has converted 86.4 megawatts of power usage to solar.
The company has committed to be a net zero carbon business by 2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.