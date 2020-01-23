There were three cases of sexual assault and two instances of sexual harassment involving members of the Vermont National Guard in the last fiscal year, according to a report released Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Reports of sexual misconduct included an allegation of rape, inappropriate touching and an unwanted sexually explicit voicemail.
The Vermont National Guard is required to submit a report to the Legislature annually on sexual misconduct. Last January, Gov. Phil Scott requested the adjutant general conduct a top-to-bottom review of the Guard’s sexual assault policies and procedures after VTDigger published a seven-part series on misconduct in the Guard, including allegations of sexual assault, harassment and retaliation against a whistleblower.
In a memo included with the legislative report, Adjutant General Greg Knight, who was elected shortly after the VTDigger series, said the Guard has “created a climate where survivors of sexual assault are coming forward with confidence that their reports will be taken seriously.”
