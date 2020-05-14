Ryder Brook golf

Golf courses were recently approved for outdoor recreation under Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home/Stay Safe order. At Ryder Brook Golf Course in Morristown, social distancing seemed no problem.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Cautiously, Gov. Phil Scott has approved a “gradual reopening” of retail stores starting on May 18. 

Scott said all employees at retail outlets will need to wear face covering and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

Stores won’t be allowed to admit more than 25 percent of their maximum legal capacity at one time, and have to conduct health and safety training on state guidelines if they have more than 10 employees. 

Employees must wear a masks; customers will be encouraged to wear masks, but it will not be required. 

Read more at VTDigger.org (Scott announces ‘gradual reopening’ of retail will begin on May 18)

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.