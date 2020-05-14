Cautiously, Gov. Phil Scott has approved a “gradual reopening” of retail stores starting on May 18.
Scott said all employees at retail outlets will need to wear face covering and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
Stores won’t be allowed to admit more than 25 percent of their maximum legal capacity at one time, and have to conduct health and safety training on state guidelines if they have more than 10 employees.
Employees must wear a masks; customers will be encouraged to wear masks, but it will not be required.
