Chris Herrick is the new commissioner of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Herrick will lead the department responsible for the management and conservation of fish, wildlife and their habitats.
For the last five years, Herrick has served as deputy commissioner at the Department of Public Safety and prior to that he served two and a half years as director of Vermont Emergency Management within the department.
“Chris has demonstrated strong leadership within state government, including through the pandemic, and has a wealth of knowledge that will benefit the Department,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “He will serve the state well in this new role and contribute to our already successful, science-based management and conservation of wildlife, land and waters.”
As deputy commissioner, Herrick has been responsible for many aspects of Department of Public Safety operations and management and has played a significant role in policy development and legislative affairs. Additionally, over the last 20 months, Herrick has been responsible for the coordination and deployment of COVID-19 testing supplies and has served as an incident manager for the State Emergency Operations Center.
“Chris will be a great addition to the agency’s leadership team and the important work of stewarding Vermont’s natural resources for the benefit of all Vermonters,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. “As an avid outdoorsman, I look forward to him bringing together his personal interests with his knowledge of state government and clear commitment to state service.”
Herrick has worked for Department of Public Safety for 22 years in multiple roles and with increasing responsibility. Notably, he served as the first chief of the Hazmat Team in 1999, which was created to work with fire chiefs before, during and after hazardous material events in their communities. Herrick’s community service includes 30 years as a volunteer firefighter with five years as chief of South Hero Volunteer Fire Department, a certified EMT for 25 years, and he has served as chair for both the select board and school board.
He completed his undergraduate at St. Michaels College and earned his master’s degree from the University of Vermont. In his free time, he enjoys outdoor activities, ranging from kayaking to fly fishing, hunting, mountain biking, skiing, snowshoeing and hiking with his dog Lucy.
Herrick starts Nov. 8, replacing Louis Porter.
