Gov. Phil Scott has appointed 52 individuals to state boards and commissions in November and the first half of December.
The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit bit.ly/3WjUXeQ to apply.
Local appointments made by the governor over the last six weeks include:
• Passenger Tramway Board, Scott Reeves, Stowe
• Vermont Immunization Advisory Council, Christine Yates, Morrisville
• Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision, Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury
• Community High School of Vermont, Grace Sweet, Waterbury Center
• Board of Professional Engineering, Gary Dillon, Waterbury
• Passenger Tramway Board, Mike Tarricone, Shelburne
• Community High School of Vermont, Joan Lenes, Shelburne
