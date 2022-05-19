Gov. Phil Scott signed into law House Bill 411, legislation that represents one of the most comprehensive bans in the country on the killing of wildlife known as wanton waste. The ban not only covers big game species like deer and moose, but also foxes, gray squirrels, crows and other covered wild animals.
The law goes into effect immediately.
Vermont wildlife advocates initially began working on this effort in 2018 after learning of a retired Vermont game warden who petitioned the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board for a ban on wanton waste because of his time in the field observing wasteful hunting and trapping practices. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife took no action on his petition, so wildlife advocates began working on this effort through the Legislature, according to Protect Our Wildlife, an advocacy group based in Stowe.
“The legislation was long overdue, and we are grateful that Vermont finally has a law in place to protect wildlife against wasteful killing,” Jennifer Lovett, conservation biologist and Protect Our Wildlife board member.
The law includes an exemption for the killing of wildlife in defense of person or property. However, advocates are concerned that other exemptions may make enforcement of the new law difficult.
Brenna Galdenzi, president and co-founder of the wildlife group, hopes the fish and wildlife department actively enforces the law and makes it part of hunter and trapper education.
“We think that over time, this law will change the culture of killing. If someone is required to use the animal they hunt or trap, they may think twice about why they’re killing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.