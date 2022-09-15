Players aren’t the only ones who can get ejected from sporting events this year.
That’s the message from the Vermont Principals Association, which oversees varsity sports in Vermont, following a year that saw numerous acts of bad sportsmanship and ugly fan behavior — racial epithets, transphobic comments, body shaming and general harassment of all kinds.
Lauren Thomas, the VPA’s assistant executive director, said it can be easy to forget that a sporting event isn’t just a game at the youth levels, but, in a way, an extension of the classroom. And one doesn’t expect an unruly fan to simply walk into a classroom and talk trash while kids are figuring out algebra equations, working on a sculpture or memorizing state capitals.
High school sports venues ought to provide the same levels of protection for the students, Thomas said.
“You learn so many good skills on the field, and we don’t want the kids to be subject to bullying and harassment,” she said. “As adults, we need to model the type of behavior that we want our kids to show.”
Tim Albertson, athletic director at Stowe High School, said he hopes it doesn’t get to the point where he’ll have to stop a game or clear out the fan section before resuming play, but he will if he must. He said sports fans need to put things in perspective, because they aren’t there for themselves, or at least shouldn’t be.
“It’s not about you, in the stands. It’s about your peers, your kids, your friend’s peers who are trying to compete and have worked really hard to get to this point,” Albertson said. “They’re doing it because they love the sport, they work so hard at the sport, and we want them to continue to have that enjoyment, and they shouldn’t have to be subjected to behavior from outside of the field, let alone anything going on on the field.”
South Burlington’s director of activities, Mike Jabour, said it’s far easier to “redirect” a student who acts up at a game, whether through disciplinary actions or old-fashioned teachable moments. For adults, it often takes another adult to step in.
“Students can check themselves a little bit more so than an adult can,” Jabour said. “With the way an adult acts and receives, if it’s disrespectful or they use inappropriate language, then they’ve been living with that for a number of years. So, 30, 40, however old you are, it’s harder to break that pattern.”
Ricky McCollum, the activities director at Champlain Valley Union High School, the largest school in the state and arguably home to the largest trophy collection, put it bluntly.
“Taunting is bully-like behavior,” McCollum said. “I tell students we don’t need to antagonize or bully, because we are better than that.”
A new rule implemented by the VPA this year requires someone from the host school to read a version of the association’s pregame statement before every contest to all in attendance, encouraging good sportsmanship and discouraging bad behavior. The consequences are stern:
• Immediate ejection from the event
• Ending the event early and returning home
• Forfeiture of the event or future events
• Resuming the game without fans
• Scheduling future games without fans
• Restrictions/suspensions from future attendance/participation
The VPA recommends mixing it up and having students read the statement to the spectators or having the captains for the two teams read it together.
In Morrisville, Peoples Academy director of co-curricular activities, Gabriela Silva, said she likes to have students read the statement before each game, and then watch the student immediately join the fans with a sudden sense of agency, and a responsibility to act according to the rules just read aloud. She said the words respect and safety really carry through.
“It really sets the tone,” Silva said. “Reading it before every game makes a difference, because sometimes people may have spaced out the first time hearing it, or they catch something new the next time.”
Thomas emphasizes that bad behavior is far from the norm, even if incidents like a soccer game last year between Enosburgh Falls High School and Winooski High got so heated with alleged racial slurs that a rematch in the semifinals was played without spectators.
“We don’t want it to seem like it’s the norm,” Thomas said. “We don’t want the negative to surpass what is probably 95 percent positive fan behavior.”
The VPA defines hate speech as “behavior and/or language aimed at a person’s sex, gender identification, race, religion, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, pregnancy, marital or parental status, sexual orientation, or disability that substantially interferes with a student’s school performance or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive school environment.”
People at games are encouraged to report hate speech to game officials and the host site’s administrator when they see it.
The athletics section of the VPA website features a prominent link for reporting concerns stemming from incidents at any sporting event for kids grades 5-12.
Thomas said the association has received one submission so far this fall, and it was from a school “self-reporting” an incident. She did not say which school or whether the association was investigating — the reporting form indicates that investigations are not automatic, but rather to “identify any patterns that may benefit from localized interventions and any additional VPA support.
Jabour co-chairs the VPA’s committee for diversity, equity and inclusion. That committee’s work played a large part in the current reporting system as well as the reading of the sportsmanship declaration before each game.
This year marks a somewhat new beginning for sports, after two pandemic years of limited or nonexistent spectator sections.
“In a way, it’s a new crop of spectators, and it’s something that’s been missing for so long for students,” Jabour said. “People get overly excited for games because they haven’t had a lot to cheer for in a while.”
Bad behavior
Being a sports fan can be a learned behavior, and if people see throngs of college students at a Duke University game packing Cameron Arena and screaming at a player to miss a foul shot, or if people see Philadelphia Eagles fans booing Santa Claus and throwing snowballs at him, they may apply that level of spirit to the high school level.
“Unacceptable spectator conduct is an unfortunate and unacceptable occurrence that is far too common at every level, from youth sport to the professional level,” Lamoille Union High School athletic director Tim Messier said.
Jabour said it’s not just sports.
“You also see poor behavior being modeled in politics, by adults,” he said. “It’s that learned behavior that you’re witnessing and consuming on social media, on TV sports shows, what have you.”
Students aren’t the only ones who have to suffer abuse at the hands of spectators or opposing players. Referees also receive plenty of jeers for a seemingly errant call or superfluous whistle.
Thomas said this is particularly problematic because there’s a significant dearth of people signing up to officiate sports contests. She said veteran refs are starting to age out of the sport, but if the job starts to seem like more abuse than it’s worth, fewer people are going to sign up.
Silva said the officials are valuable arbiters in keeping things safe and respectful, especially if an administrator or coach doesn’t catch something.
“The refs are really helping us out this year,” she said.
Albertson said if things get out of hand, it can have a deleterious effect on games.
“The playing surface is a safe haven for most kids,” Albertson said. “They play these sports because it allows them to get away from whatever is going on in their lives and allows them to do something that they enjoy. We don’t want that to become some place where they now don’t want to go.”
Sexual harassment
Many of the incidents reported have been for misogyny, Thomas said.
Last year, Jabour watched as a volleyball match between South Burlington and Burlington high schools ended abruptly when Burlington players walked off the court after racial and transphobic slurs were allegedly shouted at them from a spectator, and South Burlington offered to take the forfeit.
Just a day later, the Hartford High School girls’ soccer team walked off the field in the middle of a game at Fair Haven Union High School because of alleged sexual harassment from the stands, according to the Valley News.
That’s also the kind of abuse the Lamoille Union High School girls’ soccer players allegedly had to face last year during a playoff game against Missisquoi.
According to some of the players, the girls endured comments about their weight, their chest sizes and their physical appearance, as well as comments about their parents and families.
Some of those Lamoille players spearheaded an effort this past spring urging the VPA to get tougher on harassment — a letter written by girls’ soccer team captain Barrett Freeman was signed by more than 100 other Vermont student athletes.
“Spectators need to appreciate their responsibility in attending sporting events. Be loud but be proud. Support all participants,” Messier said this week. “It is honestly a pretty simple concept. If you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all. Every student athlete, coach, official and spectator deserves nothing less than support, respect and the benefit of a positive sporting environment.”
Thomas said such body shaming is particularly nefarious for teenaged girls, who are already subject to all the physical changes that occur in those high school years.
“Why would a female already carrying that with them want to go out onto the field?” Thomas said.
She said although girls’ sports uniforms are often more revealing than their male counterparts — tight fitting shorts in volleyball and short skirts in lacrosse, field hockey and tennis — there is always the option of adapting the uniform if a girl is uncomfortable, such as wearing a pair of shorts under the skirt. Cultural variations are also encouraged, such as the donning of a hijab for people of certain faiths.
However, all that misses the point, Thomas said: “A female should be able to wear whatever she wants. That is not her problem. That is a societal problem put on her.”
School spirit
The Seattle Seahawks football team refers to the collective fan base in its stadium as the 12th man, as a reference to how loud and impactful the fans can be during the game.
McCollum said there’s room for that kind of energy in high school, too. It just needs to be pro-team and not anti-other team.
“I thoroughly enjoy going to, say, South Burlington, and they have all their baby blue, and they’re all going, ‘Let’s go Wolves! Let’s go Wolves!” he said. “That’s intimidating.”
Sportsmanship doesn’t end on the field of play but gets right into the cheering sections. Thomas said a key difference between student spectators and adult fans are the kids tend to group together, create posters, paint their faces with the school colors and come up with creative group cheers.
Adults, she said, tend to cheer by themselves — and jeer by themselves, which can make it easier for an official or administrator to kick them out if they violate the rules of decorum.
Silva said the girls’ soccer team has been coming up with theme days for the boys’ games to show some fun, positive support. A recent theme was tropical day, with the girls sporting Hawaiian shirts and playing calypso music.
As for the Peoples Academy boys, Silva points to their admirable restraint while watching a recent girls’ game that went into overtime and PA won on a golden goal.
“The boys actually waited until the final whistle to storm the field,” she laughed. “Even the refs commented on that.”
While there are plenty of teens at all schools who are inclined to talk trash, education officials have observed that today’s teens are also the ones putting their foot down when they hear a racist or discriminatory joke, jeer or chant — although it is tough for a teenager to tell an adult to behave.
“We have a lot of social justice advocates among our youth, which is great because they have a sense of right and wrong,” Thomas said.
Albertson said Stowe and most schools have adopted a restorative justice approach to bad behavior, which focuses less on punishment and more on making amends and learning from mistakes.
The National Federation of State High School Associations has, since 2011, offered a free sportsmanship course. A spokesperson for the organization said last week that more than 920,000 peopled have taken the test in the past decade. It’s available at nhfslearn.com.
With comic book-based movies all the rage for the past decade, McCollum is big on using superhero motifs as learning experiences.
“I tell them all the time, I’m like Uncle Ben,” he said, referring to Peter Parker of the Spiderman comics. “‘With great power comes great responsibility.’”
McCollum said he would like to see CVU celebrate winning a sportsmanship award just as much as taking home a state title.
“I think if we get the sportsmanship award, we’ve got to highlight that just as much or more than a state championship,” he said. “If we get a state championship too, that’s a bonus.”
He said the school is working on rebranding its “Hall of Champions” so that it encompasses all the school’s clubs and activities, recognizing everyone “from the lacrosse player to the person on the spelling bee or the person who won the art award.”
“We want to close the loop,” he said. “That’s winning in totality.”
