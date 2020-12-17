Every day, we get up and go to work.
We do the same thing as employees around the world — brush our teeth, drink too much coffee and head out the door to see what lies ahead.
Unlike most employees — though not all — we go into a private office with the full expectation of being scrutinized by the public.
Journalism is a calling. It’s not something for the weak-willed or those with weak stomachs. We do it because we don’t know what else to do — uncovering the truth and shedding light on it is what gets us through the day and motivates us to get out of bed the next.
Now, we would never complain about getting calls, complaints or feedback — outside of the office, at least.
We certainly would never complain about the thanks, the story tips, the sharing of ideas and the conversation, or maybe even change, that comes from our work.
We do, however, see and understand the microscope under which we work. If we have an “off day” it affects many people other than ourselves. If we’re in a bad mood, too bad for us.
Journalists across the globe — who work for newspapers, television or online outlets — willingly put themselves out into the world to help create a more informed public.
We’re not perfect, we’re very much human, but we must hold ourselves to a standard higher than most.
We must, in a world that calls us “liars,” where people use “fake news” freer than they understand, and who question our motives, our character and our intentions.
We get it. We signed up for this.
When a journalist goes home after another long day, we understand that freedom of the press is what makes this country work, what keeps the overlords in check and the underdogs’ voices heard.
At its very core, journalism is a privilege, and we feel privileged. For some, just being a journalist and doing the work can be a death sentence.
Our communities embrace us — not always and not fully — and we are proud to serve you and graciously thank you for coming back to us each week.
An editorial is the opinion of the newspaper’s top management.
