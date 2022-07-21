The race to represent southeast Chittenden County in the Senate is heating up as the primary looms just over two weeks away.
Early voting has already begun and come Tuesday Aug. 9, voters in South Burlington, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne, Williston, Richmond and the other towns in the new Senate district will choose three out of five candidates — three incumbents and two challengers — to send to the Statehouse.
All five are running as Democrats so many of their values are similar, but their backgrounds and priorities on topics like climate change and housing vary. Here are three of the candidates’ thoughts on some of the region’s top issues. (Steve May and incumbent Ginny Lyons and did not return completed questionnaires.)
Thomas Chittenden
Age: 44
Occupation: Senior lecturer at the University of Vermont
Town of residence: South Burlington
What are the top three issues facing residents in southeast Chittenden County and how would you propose to address them?
Affordability, impact and threat of climate change and workforce (including child care) needs. Policies that attract investment to increase our tax base with greener new infrastructure to improve quality of life while reducing future carbon emissions. These policies include permit reform to foster more in-fill development and welcoming more green technology companies to grow in Vermont.
Could you summarize your position on abortion and Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment?
An individual’s right to choose is theirs and theirs alone. And nobody else’s. The Supreme Court was wrong to reverse this precedent to now allow states to take people’s individual rights away. I voted in support of Prop 5 in the Senate, and I will be voting in support of Prop 5 on Nov. 8.
How far should the state go in addressing climate change? Do you think the state’s climate action plan is attainable and what initiatives do you support that will move the state’s energy grid toward sustainability?
The state needs to go as far as we need to go to address climate change. It is an existential threat to humankind. We owe our children a planet cleaner and greener than how we got it. Yes, the state’s climate action plan is attainable and, in my service, I have been proud to support multiple bills that create forest growth protections, massive electric vehicle infrastructure investments and smart growth development rules to foster higher density development in our existing downtowns.
Do you support the clean heat standard, and if so, how will you ensure that middle-income Vermonters aren’t hit with massive increases in home heating costs and weatherization requirements?
I did and I do. Vermont has a track record for successful income sensitivity programs that protect the most vulnerable. In all these discussions, those protections are front and center and achievable through extending existing programs and growing new ones. The clean heat standard is proposed to assess fossil fuel systems to subsidize cleaner solutions — this funding formula can and should include income sensitization.
Some have suggested that the pay for legislators, at $774 weekly during the session with no health care benefits, should be increased. What are your thoughts on the current compensation model and its effect on who runs for the Legislature?
Anybody doing this to make money is doing it wrong. But the compensation is an obstacle to bringing unheard voices into the Statehouse. I support proposing auto increasing this stipend to track with inflation and to income-sensitize it. Elected lawmakers with more income sources should get less of a stipend and elected lawmakers with less income should get enough to enable them to bring their life experiences to the decisions in Montpelier.
The governor signed the Legislature’s new education formula into law, which could mean some school districts like Champlain Valley School District and South Burlington School District will have to face tough financial choices in coming years. How would you explain to a voter/taxpayer your support or opposition to this measure?
Vermont’s Constitution makes clear we all have a responsibility to educate our kids and the education kids get shouldn’t be better just because they live in a town with a major employer, like IBM, or a ski resort. This recent change updates our very complex, but very fair, education formula so that schools with more low-income kids or multi-lingual learners have access to the same taxing capacity as all our school districts.
Housing stock in Chittenden County is at an all-time low with a vacancy rate of 0.4 percent while rent costs and home sales continue to rise. What needs to be done to curb the state’s housing crisis and address this critical need?
Permit reform (state and local), bylaw modernization and public transportation including rail. Exempting downtowns from Act 250 will reduce the uncertainty and cost of infill development that is keeping investment from Vermont. Bylaw modernization for our smaller municipalities will create greater consistency and smart development guardrails for more regional consistency.
Last, expanded rail transportation options to connect Rutland, Middlebury, Vergennes, Burlington and more. Rail is greener and many commuters can be productive en route in a train. With fostered smart infill development, housing availability pressures can be relieved with safe, frequent, convenient public transportation between our downtowns.
What is an issue that you think has been overlooked or needs more attention in broader statewide discourse?
Our school infrastructure. We have, as a state, a massive amount of deferred maintenance in our schools — and there is no more road to kick this can down. We need to end the moratorium on states bonding support for school capital projects and we need to commit more attention on reducing costs in Vermont schools to be able to afford the building upgrades we severely need to keep our kids safe and in modern facilities.
Why should voters pick you over your opponents?
I hope I’ve earned their vote with my track record and my evidenced commitment to service. And I’d welcome any chance to hear more from them. Reach out at thomas.chittenden@gmail.com.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale
Age: 36 (on Aug. 2)
Occupation: Social equity organizer
Town of residence: Shelburne
What are the top three issues facing residents in southeast Chittenden County and how would you propose to address them?
Climate change, housing and homeownership, child care.
In my decade in the Legislature, I have tackled these issues by listening to those most affected, bringing them into the legislative process and acting with courage, conviction and consensus. My housing and environmental justice legislation were two of the landmark bills passed this session, and I have earned an EPA Environmental Merit Award for my contributions toward environmental protection.
Could you summarize your position on abortion and Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment?
I am a staunch supporter of Prop 5 and believe we must codify other rights such as marriage equality in the Vermont Constitution considering we have a Supreme Court that is no longer bending the arc toward justice. I was also proud to serve on the board of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
How far should the state go in addressing climate change? Do you think the state’s climate action plan is attainable and what initiatives do you support that will move the state’s energy grid toward sustainability?
We must invest in the climate economy of the future that will allow future generations to have a habitable planet. We must also think regionally while ensuring green jobs and environmental benefits are realized by all Vermonters.
Do you support the clean heat standard, and if so, how will you ensure that middle-income Vermonters aren’t hit with massive increases in home heating costs and weatherization requirements?
I support returning to improve the clean heat standard so that it centers the most vulnerable Vermonters while removing the focus on biofuels. We have saved billions of dollars for Vermonters through electrical efficiencies and this model works — we just need to ensure we give Vermonters a full range of choices without penalizing them for choices they don’t have.
Some have suggested that the pay for legislators, at $774 weekly during the session with no health care benefits, should be increased. What are your thoughts on the current compensation model and its effect on who runs for the Legislature?
Like most jobs, we must see increases in wages and benefits to attract quality legislators that can focus on their work. That is currently not the case with the meager pay. This is the biennium we should ensure all Vermonters can serve their state and increase the compensation, benefits and staffing.
The governor signed the Legislature’s new education formula into law, which could mean some school districts like Champlain Valley School District and South Burlington School District will have to face tough financial choices in coming years. How would you explain to a voter/taxpayer your support or opposition to this measure?
Many of us fought for equitable funding in Chittenden County that recognizes the needs of English Language Learners and low-income families. The new funding formula strikes a balance that ensures all students have what they need to be successful and that a town’s wealth does not determine the quality of their education.
Housing stock in Chittenden County is at an all-time low with a vacancy rate of 0.4 percent while rent costs and home sales continue to rise. What needs to be done to curb the state’s housing crisis and address this critical need?
Investment in transitioning commercial and blighted buildings to their fullest potential, first-generation homebuyer grants and appropriate permit reform that ensures density along transit routes.
What is an issue that you think has been overlooked or needs more attention in broader statewide discourse?
Vermont is one of the only states in the country without a state planning office. Along with our counterparts in the House, we tried to introduce legislation to create statewide planning infrastructure. Without that, we are not generating a coordinated long-term vision for our state’s economic, environmental and social well-being.
Why should voters pick you over your opponents?
Experience, courage and deep listening.
Lewis Mudge
Age: 45
Occupation: Central Africa director, Human Rights Watch
Town of residence: Charlotte
What are the top three issues facing residents in southeast Chittenden County and how would you propose to address them?
It’s important to recognize that the seeds for our current housing crisis were sown in 2008 with the great recession, and that poor planning and leadership helped get us into that situation. We need to have workable plans and stick to them, focusing on density, getting new buildings close to public transportation and making sure people can access green spaces.
Act 250 reform will be back on the agenda. We can make the process better, but we can’t lose sight of its core principles including forest protection.
Child care costs are forcing people to leave the state or keep a parent out of the workforce. We need equitable access to high-quality and affordable child care for young families, and providers need pay they deserve.
Could you summarize your position on abortion and Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment?
I have always supported reproductive rights. This is about trusting women. It’s also about deciding what kind of state we want to be in the face of a movement against reproductive rights. In Montpelier, I will support laws that protect reproductive rights for patients from states that prohibit it.
How far should the state go in addressing climate change? Do you think the state’s climate action plan is attainable and what initiatives do you support that will move the state’s energy grid toward sustainability?
We will need to enact the Global Warming Solutions Act (with a strict limit on biofuels), continue to protect forests for carbon sequestration, maximize weatherization and find other solutions. We must do all we can to address climate change.
Do you support the clean heat standard, and if so, how will you ensure that middle-income Vermonters aren’t hit with massive increases in home heating costs and weatherization requirements?
Yes, and we can help low- and middle-income Vermonters with programs that focus on weatherization. I would also support a voucher or rebate program to help offset increased costs for those in need. We must do our part on climate change, but we can’t put our vulnerable neighbors in a situation where they are choosing between heat and food.
Some have suggested that the pay for legislators, at $774 weekly during the session with no health care benefits, should be increased. What are your thoughts on the current compensation model and its effect on who runs for the Legislature?
Our current model only allows for three types of people: retired folks on a fixed income with their homes paid off, rich people, or people who work and simply burn the candle at both ends. I fall into the last category. I have the utmost respect for our legislators, but I do think we need voices in Montpelier from folks who are in the workforce, who had kids recently in child care and who are paying mortgage bills. It’s one of the principal reasons I’m running.
The governor signed the Legislature’s new education formula into law, which could mean some school districts like Champlain Valley School District and South Burlington School District will have to face tough financial choices in coming years. How would you explain to a voter/taxpayer your support or opposition to this measure?
I think a good legislator needs to balance two things: a conscience and the wants/needs of constituents. I understand why we need to make education spending equitable. Raising taxes is tough, but I’ve found from my time on the Charlotte Selectboard if it’s done openly and explained in the press that most people come around to accept the justifications. Had I voted on this, I would have first reached out to every selectboard or city council chair and explained this was in the pipeline so constituents could reach out. This new formula is going to see some communities in our district face double digit tax increases, even with homestead exemptions. By 2029 some people are going to be priced out of their towns. Many don’t even know this is coming down the pike.
Housing stock in Chittenden County is at an all-time low with a vacancy rate of 0.4 percent while rent costs and home sales continue to rise. What needs to be done to curb the state’s housing crisis and address this critical need?
We need to address our lack of stock with plans focusing on density while protecting our open spaces; $500,000 homes are not affordable, and we need to prioritize real affordable housing for Vermonters who need it. Increasing housing also increases municipal services and school costs: Orchard School in South Burlington is using trailers as classrooms because it is beyond capacity. We need to address the housing crisis with our eyes wide open and have honest conversations about what kind of county we want to be.
What is an issue that you think has been overlooked or needs more attention in broader statewide discourse?
Many residents in Chittenden County still don’t have access to broadband: this is ridiculous. As the most prosperous county in Vermont, we need to ensure our workers and students can be connected. We also need more gun-owning Democrats like myself to denounce assault weapons and call for them to be curbed.
Why should voters pick you over your opponents?
I’ve dedicated my life to the defense of human rights by always listening to and engaging with the other side, staying open, humble and honest, and never abandoning my principles. I’m the only candidate who has fought for human rights in some of the world’s most dangerous places. It takes patience and fortitude. I think we could use some more human rights defenders in Montpelier.
