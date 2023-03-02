In the culmination of years of work from Vermont’s child welfare community, Gov. Phil Scott appointed Matthew Bernstein as the first-ever child, youth and family advocate to work as an independent resource for juveniles and families involved in the child welfare, prison and related mental health systems.
The Office of the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate was established in Act 129, passed last year, and has a broad mandate to represent the interests of Vermont’s children and youth. More specifically, the advocate acts outside of the Department for Children and Families to represent those in Vermont’s child welfare system, or foster care, as well as juveniles within the judicial system or in mental health placements, essentially as a go-between for the state and communities.
The office works on two levels, Bernstein said. He will field comments and concerns from children and families affected by or receiving funds from the Department for Children and Families, and he will advise on policy and funding to promote systemic improvements to Vermont’s juvenile bureaucracies.
Bernstein sees himself as a partner to the Department for Children and Families and hopes to reduce the number of children in state custody while promoting better outcomes for children and their families.
“The way to grow up is not with the state as your legal parent,” Bernstein said. “The way to grow up is in your natural home, whatever that is. So that’s the goal, but what does that look like? That’s the million-dollar question.”
The advocate
Bernstein, who lives in a multi-generational household in Winooski, came to his new job after developing a unique career in education and legal advocacy for children. Originally from New Mexico, he received his undergraduate degree in history at the University of Vermont.
He then returned home to start a career in education, but soon enrolled in law school to help address some of the pervasive issues affecting children he saw in the classroom. He went on to specialize in children’s law and foster advocacy, working at a legal nonprofit representing children in Albuquerque.
“I was introduced to child welfare work for the first time and kind of fell in love with the work,” Bernstein said. “The young people that I met and the families that I met, and the foster families that I met, and the social workers and the child welfare state workers, the guardians. We’re just a great community.”
Bernstein returned to Vermont in 2019 and was, until his appointment, an assistant professor at Vermont Law School in South Royalton.
The creation of the Office of the Child, Youth, and Family Advocate was five years in the making, according to Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, who also represents Johnson, Hyde Park and Belvidere.
Noyes was a key advocate for the legislation, citing its passage on the last day of the legislative session as his key accomplishment since taking office.
“It took a long time to come up with something that worked for the House, the Senate and the governor’s office, something that provides some level of oversight in the child welfare system, and addresses the question, ‘How do we make sure that those who are in the custody of the state transition to adulthood?’” Noyes said.
Before Bernstein sets out on a promised listening tour of the communities affected by Vermont’s child welfare system, he needs to hire a deputy and set up the office.
Broadly, he hopes to reduce the number of juveniles in mental health placements, especially those sent out of state, and reduce the use of restraint and isolation of children in state custody.
“All of these things, we know from the data, exacerbate problems, not remedy them,” Bernstein said. “Kids are in mental health placements because the adults feel like there’s nowhere else for them to be, which isn’t to say the adults are right. They’re there because there weren’t any other good options. I think it is everyone’s goal to keep them in their communities and in their homes.”
Bernstein also hopes to inject more racial equity into a system that, as he said, has not been equitably administered. Vermont has a higher-than-average rate of terminating parental rights, and a history of removing too many children from their homes, he said.
Nate Farnham, a Morristown resident and a member of the Oversight Commission on Children, Youth, and Families who grew up in Vermont’s child welfare system and witnessed some of its inequities firsthand, is ready for the office to start its work.
“I want to be able to see them do what they can to make the system more accountable, more reliable and more transparent, and shine some light on some of the darker aspects of the system where secrecy and bureaucracy is at its finest,” Farnham said.
While Bernstein emphasized that he plans to work cooperatively with the Department for Children and Families, Farnham specifically criticized what he believes is the department’s inability to adequately investigate grievances filed by those within the system. An ombudsman within the new office, Farnham said, could potentially specialize in conducting outside investigations into these complaints.
“If you file a grievance and DCF investigates it, they don’t actually really, genuinely investigate it, they just shove it under the rug, and act like they’re dealing with it to get the kid to be quiet,” said Farnham, who added that he’s been denied access to his case file.
“Everything that happened while I was in DCF is in that record, and nobody, no youth coming out of care, can gain access to their records,” he said. “As much as I understand it, at the same time, my response always has been and always will be, ‘What’s confidential about it? It’s my life. I lived it.’”
Still advocating
While the appointment is something of a watershed moment for child welfare advocates in Vermont, those who made it a reality are continuing to push for more.
The oversight committee will continue to meet and advise Bernstein as his mandate takes shape, and pursue other legislation.
Noyes is working with Sen. Jeanette White, D-Putney, on legislation for a universal basic income for youth who age out of foster care until they reach the age of 26. The policy is based on a Welsh program that, according to Noyes, reduced costs associated with homelessness, substance use and incarceration.
The advocate legislation churned through the Legislature without result for years, but Noyes is characteristically optimistic and enthusiastic about simply getting the ball rolling.
