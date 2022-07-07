A group of 10 food and agricultural organizations based in Vermont will hold a Congressional candidate forum on food and agriculture Monday, July 18, 7 p.m., on Zoom.
Candidates planning to attend include Becca Balint, Sianay Chase-Clifford, Molly Gray, Liam Madden and Ericka Redic.
The goal of the forum is to provide a venue for farmers, homesteaders, gardeners, land managers, educators, students, producers, policymakers and other food system advocates to hear about candidates’ visions and priorities for the future of Vermont food and agriculture.
Attendees can submit questions for the candidates.
The forum is being organized by the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont, Vermont Farm to Plate, Rural Vermont, Addison County Relocalization Network Windham County Conservation District, 350 Vermont, Vermont Grass Farmers, Northwest Vermont Healthy Roots Collaborative, Center for an Agricultural Economy, and Vital Communities.
See full event details at nofavt.org/forum.
