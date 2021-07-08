A statewide moratorium on disconnecting Vermonters’ electricity or shutting off their water supply for unpaid utility bills is set to expire July 15, but a second wave of federal coronavirus relief money could help customers catch up.

According to Carol Flint, head of the Department of Public Service’s consumer affairs division, a second tranche, or portion, of federal relief funds has been allocated to help people out with all manner of utilities.

This allocation to Vermont is $15 million, added to more than $8 million last year.

“It’s just been the most awful year and a half,” Flint said. “I hope as this second tranche launches, people will be ready to apply for this.”

The new assistance is called Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program and started accepting applications in June. Eligible Vermont tenants can apply for help with up to 12 months of past due or current bills — up to a $10,000 maximum combined total.

Flint said that assistance goes well beyond electric, sewer and water services to include things like wood pellets, back rent, even trash pickup bills. Absent, Flint said, is internet.

The department’s home page — publicservice.vermont.gov — is constantly being updated to offer information and links to programs to help. It may become as much of a go-to site as the Health Department’s section on COVID-19 updates or the Department of Labor’s unemployment section. Right now, there’s a link to the program, and other assistance programs will be added later.

“Our home page is very active,” Flint said.

Green Mountain Power, Vermont’s largest electric utility, serves the majority of Shelburne — a small portion of the town, at the St. George border, is covered by the Vermont Electric Co-op. According to Green Mountain Power spokesperson Kristin Kelly, the utility has used direct outreach to customers who fell behind on their bills.

Kelly said the power company will extend its moratorium almost two months past the July 15 sunset, ending its moratorium on Sept. 7.

Kristin Kelly “Very early on, in March 2020, we voluntarily suspended collections activities, knowing our customers would face financial hardships due to the pandemic shutdown.” — Kristin Kelly, Green Mountain Power spokesperson

“Very early on, in March 2020, we voluntarily suspended collections activities, knowing our customers would face financial hardships due to the pandemic shutdown,” she said Tuesday.

In addition to federal money, Green Mountain Power has a discount for qualified low-income customers, through a partnership with the Department for Children and Families.

Delinquent bills way up

For Vermont utilities, particularly electric departments, the pandemic put a significant dent in their bottom lines, as past due amounts increased significantly with utilities unable to send out disconnect notices.

Flint said she and other public service department officials have heard of individual pandemic-related delinquencies around the state in excess of $10,000.

The Vermont Electric Cooperative serves 32,000 customers in 75 towns, and about half the geographical area of Lamoille County — Morristown, Stowe, Hyde Park and Johnson have their own utilities for at least part of their towns, and Wolcott is fully covered by Hardwick Electric Department.

Increased six-fold According to data compiled by Andrea Cohen, the Co-op’s manager of government affairs and member relations, the past-due amount as of mid-June has increased six-fold compared to delinquencies just before the start of the pandemic.

According to data compiled by Andrea Cohen, the Co-op’s manager of government affairs and member relations, the past-due amount as of mid-June has increased six-fold compared to delinquencies just before the start of the pandemic.

In February 2020, co-op members had a total of $83,000 in balances that were more than 60 days past due. As of June 14, that sum total was $531,000, a “staggering” amount compared to previous years, noted the utility’s comments to the Public Utility Commission, calling for an end to the disconnection moratorium.

According to Kelly, Green Mountain Power serves 266,000 customers in 202 towns, 85 percent of them residential accounts. As of this week, roughly 28,500 customers are more than 60 days past due on their accounts. That’s more than double the number of past-due accounts pre-pandemic, when about 13,700 customers owed about $3.9 million.

That sum now? More than $20 million.

Kelly said that figure can often mean more than just late electric bills.

“What we’ve found through this is, if they’re having trouble paying a bill, they’re having trouble doing things like buying food or paying rent,” she said.

Push to push back deadline

Although the moratorium on disconnect notices sunsets July 15, it had been recently set to expire June 30, and there was a recent attempt to push it back further. But that received pushback from utilities and the state Public Utility Commission.

On June 11, Vermont Legal Aid and Vermont Public Interest Research Group filed a joint request to extend the moratorium from June 30 to Aug. 31 to allow more time for financial assistance programs to become more readily accessible.

“If disconnections occur before the programs can accept and process applications, the goal of preventing disconnection will be thwarted,” the request reads. “Continuing the moratorium without knowing precisely when both renters and homeowners will have access to assistance is undeniably frustrating for everyone. However, the fact remains that, as of this writing, these programs are not yet fully accessible.”

The Public Utility Commission denied that request, but did extend the moratorium two more weeks, plus added a requirement that when it is lifted, there must be consumer protections in place.

Vermont Electric Cooperative filed comments with the Public Utility Commission June 14 in favor of setting a “near-term end date” for the moratorium. In its presentation, the co-op said when the moratorium was lifted for a month and a half last fall, the number of payment arrangements increased.

“The lifting of the moratorium will have a beneficial effect on member engagement and the development of sustainable payment arrangements,” the presentation states.

The co-op also laid out steps it will take going forward — notifying customers about any assistance programs; allowing more flexible, long-term payment arrangements for past-due balances built up during the pandemic; and then, ultimately taking the steps to disconnect customers who don’t get onto a payment plan or who break their arrangement.

Special circumstances “We believe a thoughtful and compassionate transition can accommodate special circumstances and ensure that members access available and new supports.” — Vermont Electric Cooperative

“We believe a thoughtful and compassionate transition can accommodate special circumstances and ensure that members access available and new supports,” the utility noted in its presentation.

“We appreciate that these are unprecedented times and the pandemic has imposed severe financial and other stresses on so many in our community. We will continue to work on behalf of all our members in the hope of ensuring a successful path forward.”

Green Mountain Power filed comments with the Public Utility Commission June 14 in favor of lifting the moratorium, but outlined a four-phase approach that focuses on residential customers, small commercial customers, dairy farms and “a handful of large customers with large past-due balances.”

The first phase, which wrapped up June 30, was all about outreach to customers with outstanding balances, providing information on how to apply for assistance.

The second phase, running from the beginning of July through the end of October, deals with the Sept. 7 ending of its disconnect moratorium. The comments note the power company will not pursue disconnection of any customer who has applied for and is awaiting a decision on any state or federal assistance.

On Aug. 1, the utility will restart collection efforts on any closed accounts.

Phase three goes from November through March and involves the utility “working under traditional winter disconnection rules” to help customers reduce their outstanding balances.

Finally, starting next April, the utility will work to get customers’ overdue balances back to “as close to normal pre-pandemic levels as possible.”

The goal is to get that done by the end of 2022.