A forum for Democratic lieutenant governor candidates was “Zoom bombed” with swastikas Wednesday evening, April 29, leading candidate Brenda Siegel to call for enhanced security at these forums.
The Essex County Democratic Committee hosted the video conferenced forum, which was attended by candidates Siegel, an activist; Senate Majority Leader Tim Ashe, D, Chittenden; Sen. Debbie Ingram, D, Chittenden; and Assistant Attorney General Molly Gray.
Siegel said that the meeting was first Zoom-bombed twice by individuals who drew swastikas, wrote “Hail Satan” and told Siegel and the host, Martha Allen, the chair of the Essex County Democratic Committee, to “shut up bitch.”
