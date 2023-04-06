Efficiency Vermont has received the 2023 Energy Star Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.
Efficiency Vermont was honored for saving Vermont residents and business owners 49,471 megawatt hours in electricity use and 11,183 MMBTU in thermal and process fuel use from January to October last year.
“We are proud to be an Energy Star partner,” Peter Walke, director of Efficiency Vermont, said. “Through this program we can bring energy savings to Vermont residents and businesses while furthering our commitment to reduce carbon emissions.”
While most consumers know Energy Star from the logo on their newly purchased efficient appliances, its reach goes much further. It is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency providing unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make decisions.
Each year, the Energy Star program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made contributions toward protecting the environment through energy achievements.
Since 2000, Efficiency Vermont has saved residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers more than $3.2 billion in energy costs, keeping the equivalent of 14.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.