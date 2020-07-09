The early voting period has opened for the state’s Aug. 11 primary election, and many Vermonters are choosing to vote by mail.
Vermont’s 45-day early voting period allows any registered voter to request an early ballot. For the 2020 primary on Aug. 11, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office has mailed all registered voters a postcard with instructions on how to request a ballot, which will include a tear-off, postage-paid, pre-addressed return postcard that voters can use to request a ballot.
Voters can also request a ballot by reaching out their local town clerk, or online on the Secretary of State’s website at mvp.vermont.gov. The website also allows Vermonters to register to vote.
The polls will be open as normal for the primary Aug. 11, with coronavirus safeguards.
“Early voting, including no-excuse absentee voting by mail, provides critical access to the ballot box for voters unable to vote in-person at the polls on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos. “Voting early or by mail has taken on an increased importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all do our part to protect the public health, voting by mail is a safe and secure way to have your voice heard in our democratic process while reducing traffic at the polling places for those Vermonters who need to vote in-person.”
According to Condos, seven times as many people have requested early-voting ballots as compared to the same time period in 2018.
Ballots cast by mail are placed by the voter in an envelope containing unique voter information, which the voter seals and signs under the penalties of perjury. When their ballot is received by the town clerk, the clerk records them as having voted. Using the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website, voters can check the status of their ballot, including when their request was received, when their ballot was mailed and when their returned ballot was received.
For the August primaries, Vermonters do not need to claim which major party’s primary election they wish to vote in. They will receive all three ballots and select in private which one they would like to vote. Voters must return the voted ballot and the two unvoted ballots.
“Voting early by mail is safe, secure, and simple,” Condos said. “Americans have been voting by mail since the Civil War, and thousands of Vermonters have been voting by mail for years. As Vermont’s chief election official, I am proud of the work we have done as a state to make the ballot box accessible to all Vermonters, while using strong protections in the process to ensure the integrity of every vote cast.”
