Attorney General TJ Donovan is urging Vermonters to express opposition to a proposal that would cut food stamps in the state.
A new rule proposed by the Trump administration would cut $4.5 billion in federal funding from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as food stamps. Northern states with harsh winters will be particularly hard-hit by the cuts, because the way utility costs are calculated in determining benefits would change.
The proposal would cut $25 million a year in benefits to Vermonters, where the program is known as 3SquaresVT, Donovan said Friday at a press conference at the Heineberg Community Senior Center in Burlington.
