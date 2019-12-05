Attorney General TJ Donovan is urging Vermonters to express opposition to a proposal that would cut food stamps in the state. 

A new rule proposed by the Trump administration would cut $4.5 billion in federal funding from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as food stamps. Northern states with harsh winters will be particularly hard-hit by the cuts, because the way utility costs are calculated in determining benefits would change. 

The proposal would cut $25 million a year in benefits to Vermonters, where the program is known as 3SquaresVT, Donovan said Friday at a press conference at the Heineberg Community Senior Center in Burlington.

Read more at VTDigger.org (Donovan calls on Vermonters to weigh in against food stamp cuts)

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.