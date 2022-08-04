Before a large American flag stretched across the altar in the Catholic church that was converted into the Jenna’s House recovery center last year, Senate pro tempore Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, the two leading Democratic candidates vying for Vermont’s only House seat, shared differing solutions to the opioid crisis at a forum last Thursday.
The forum — held at the crown jewel of the interconnected set of recovery programs and businesses that make up Jenna’s Promise, which was started by Johnson construction giant Greg Tatro and his wife Dawn following the opioid-caused death of their daughter Jenna in 2019 — was the culmination of a series of such events held through July where candidates running for state and national office alike weighed in on the issue.
But with this final event, the organization brought the focus of one of the season’s most hotly contested campaigns to focus on the singular issue of opioid abuse and the many deaths caused by heroin and prescription painkillers.
In 2021, 210 opioid-related deaths occurred in Vermont, and an outsized number of those deaths took place in Lamoille County.
The primary will decide which candidate will face the Republican’s candidate for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch, who is seeking Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Senate seat instead.
Propelled in part by millions in outside political action committee spending, polls released before and after the event from the University of New Hampshire and Data for Progress gave Balint a shattering lead over Gray, her closest competition.
The forum was introduced by Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who, along with progressive Sianay Chase Clifford, ended her campaign for the seat months ago and endorsed Balint.
Unlike similarly styled campaign events, the Jenna’s Promise forum kept Balint and Gray almost completely separate and allowed policy to take center stage.
The series of talks was the pet project of Jenna’s Promise strategy officer Gregory Tatro, the Tatro’s son and Jenna’s brother. The younger Tatro channeled his passion for politics and political history into hearing directly from political hopefuls on the policy issues most important to his family.
“It’s not about, ‘Who is this person I want to vote for?’ It really is about giving the opioid crisis a platform,” Tatro said in an interview after the event. “The candidates, regardless of their political point of view, many of them do want to help. It’s important to them. If we can help shift the paradigm to make less people have to go through what we went through as a family, then that’s success for us.”
Questions and answers
The forum’s unique structure placed Balint and Gray alone on the stage to be questioned by a disparate set of people whose lives have either been irrevocably altered by the opioid pandemic or who treat those suffering from opioid abuse.
Kevin O’Conner, a VTDigger journalist, and recovery community leader Melissa Story lightly moderated the event, which was largely driven by community member questions.
Balint said the opioid crisis cuts across class and rural-urban lines to affect residents across Vermont, and that she favored altering federal restrictions around methadone, an overdose prevention drug, to make it more accessible. She also hoped to convince her colleagues in Congress to support funding to address mental health issues in the COVID-19 era.
When a mother who had lost her daughter to a relapse with opiates she got from a dealer out on bail asked Balint how she would help keep dealers locked up, Balint pointed to what she called a workforce crisis in police departments and emergency response services that kept repeat offenders from getting the help or confinement they required while highlighting the importance of restorative modes of criminal justice.
Balint said she would pursue block grants for recovery centers and more federal funding for harm reduction services.
For her personal connection to the opioid crisis, Gray shared that she had an aunt who became addicted to painkillers who she helped move back to Vermont, sparking an ongoing interest in policy.
Gray’s response to various questions revolved around her support for a set of bills currently floating around Congress that would provide money for treatment pilot programs to help alleviate the severe lack of inpatient recovery centers in the state and other treatment options.
While Gray supported attempts to increase access to public transportation in rural Vermont, she also advocated that spreading the Jenna’s Promise model — a suite of integrated services to support recovery located within a village — to different towns would allow recovery services to proliferate closer to those in need.
When it comes to the criminal justice side of prosecuting opiate dealers, Gray focused on the need to implement red flag laws to make accessing firearms more difficult. While she doesn’t support the complete elimination of the cash bail system, she said she wanted to see clearer metrics around when it is appropriate to hold those charged with a crime on bail.
After Shayne Spence, a former candidate for the Vermont House who is also in long-term recovery, asked Gray how she would ensure those in the recovery community would be included in federal decision making, Gray promised to include such a person on her team.
“If I’m elected, I’ll have someone in my office who is in recovery and make sure that they’re the lead on thinking about federal resources, so that when someone calls from the state who needs help, we’re able to navigate that and I think that’s how we drive real changes to policy,” she said.
Safe injection
When it came to the subject of overdose prevention sites — either gathering data on or setting up pilot programs for spaces where those struggling with opioid addiction can inject the drug under safe supervision and without fear of criminalization to prevent overdose deaths — Balint was full-throated in her support.
Gray, while open to a federal conversation around safe injection sites, said she was far more concerned about increasing base funding for community recovery centers.
Balint excoriated Gov. Phil Scott, who received Jenna’s Promise’s first Inspiration Award and delivered a keynote speech at the opening of Jenna’s House last August, for vetoing a bill that would have called for the study of safe injection sites, but said she was hopeful for further support for such programs from President Joe Biden and the federal government.
“I think it’s the direction that we need to go if we’re serious about harm reduction, if we’re serious about saving lives,” Balint said.
