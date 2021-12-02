Vermonters should wait until Dec. 1 to put out bird feeders to avoid attracting bears, state wildlife officials say.
“This may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including evening grosbeaks and purple finches. Black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds, and folks may want to try other seeds or suet to attract certain species,” Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bird project leader, said. “Thistle, for example, attracts many of the finches. Gardeners will find leaving late-blooming flowers uncut provides seeds which can also attract birds.”
While watching your bird feeders, participate in one or more bird monitoring projects by looking up the Audubon Christmas bird count, the great backyard bird count and project feeder watch — all three collect information to understanding bird populations.
Here are some bird-friendly feeding tips:
• Keep cats inside. Domestic cats are the leading cause of bird death in North America, and feeders can make birds particularly easy prey.
• Place feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window. Being close to, or far from a window reduces bird collisions.
• Clean feeders regularly. To eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, feeders should be washed every few weeks with a 10 percent bleach solution, then rinsed and allowed to dry before refilling.
• Feed birds only between Dec. 1 and April 1 but remove feeders if you see signs of bears. Most bears should be in dens during this time, but some delay entering their dens while even those that have denned may re-emerge to feed if there is a period of warm weather. Bears that learn to get food from people will continue to do so, potentially leading to property damage and dangerous encounters with people which can result in the bear’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.